close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Macrotech adds 12 land parcels in FY23 to build new projects to meet demand

Realty firm Macrotech Developers has added 12 land parcels for the development last fiscal, with an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 20,000 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
housing, real estate, luxury

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Macrotech Developers has added 12 land parcels for the development last fiscal, with an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 20,000 crore as it seeks to expand the business to tap rising housing demand.

The company had given a guidance of Rs 15,000 crore for new business development for 2022-23 fiscal.

Macrotech Developers, which sells its properties under the Lodha brand, acquires land outright and also enters into joint development agreements (JDAs) with landowners to expand the business. It mainly focuses on Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the Pune market. It has entered Bengaluru recently.

"We continue to remain the preferred partner for various landowners across micro-markets for JDA partnerships," Macrotech Developers MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha said.

The company has added 12 projects in FY23 on 14 million square feet for a combined GDV (gross development value) of Rs 19,800 crore, he added.

"Business growth robustness continues to strengthen with a significant number of land proposals under evaluation," Abhishek said.

Also Read

Will worries about rate hikes dent realty stocks?

Macrotech Developers below QIP price after 7% fall today; down 25% in 1 yr

Macrotech Developers looking to sell mall, office space: MD Abhishek Lodha

DLF, Macrotech Developers: Realty stocks remain resilient amid sell-off

Macrotech Developers Q3 net rises to Rs 404 cr, income dips to Rs 1,902 cr

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

UltraTech uses LNG trucks to transport cement as part of ESG initiative

Adani Gas reduces prices of CNG by Rs 8.13/kg, PNG by Rs 5.06/scm

Vedanta-Foxconn likely to get conditional approval for fab plant

HMSI recalls around 2K CB300R bike units due to manufacturing fault

Meanwhile, Macrotech Developers' sales bookings rose 34 per cent to Rs 12,064 crore in the last fiscal on better demand despite the rise in interest rates on home loans.

The company surpassed the full-year guidance of Rs 11,500 crore.

The collections of money from customers stood at Rs 10,606 crore for FY23, up 23 per cent YoY (year-on-year).

Net debt has further reduced to Rs 7,071 crore, showing a decline of Rs 2,229 crore for the fiscal.

Abhishek said the company has achieved yet another quarter of strong performance enabling it to surpass its annual guidance.

"The icing on the cake is that this has happened in the face of one of the fastest-ever increases in interest rates," he said.

Lodha said the industry is poised to continue seeing demand acceleration for quality tier-1 branded homes.

"The on-ground demand fundamentals driven by improving affordability, consistent income growth, and above all consumer's desire to upgrade their lifestyle have continued to strengthen," he said.

Macrotech has delivered more than 89 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing around 100 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio.

The group has approximately 4,400 acres of land beyond its ongoing and planned portfolio, which will be utilised in developing further residential, commercial and industrial & logistics spaces.

Topics : Macrotech Developers | Realty | housing projects

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Gas reduces prices of CNG by Rs 8.13/kg, PNG by Rs 5.06/scm

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Vedanta-Foxconn likely to get conditional approval for fab plant

semiconductor
4 min read

HMSI recalls around 2K CB300R bike units due to manufacturing fault

(Photo: Wikipedia)
1 min read

Adani Wilmar clocks 14% growth in volume in FY23; revenue at Rs 55,000 cr

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

MGL cuts CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai after govt revises price

natural gas pipeline
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta-Foxconn likely to get conditional approval for fab plant

semiconductor
4 min read

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Illustration
3 min read

MGL cuts CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai after govt revises price

natural gas pipeline
3 min read

Planning to buy Innova Hycross? Toyota temporarily halts bookings

Photo credit: Toyotabharat.com
1 min read

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

Tata motors
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon