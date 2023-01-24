Macrotech Developers Q3 net rises to Rs 404 cr, income dips to Rs 1,902 cr

-
ALSO READ
Sales, debt reduction shape strong outlook for Macrotech Developers
Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds
Realty sees surge in investment platforms, partnerships worth $4.5 bn
Canada Pension Fund arm sells Macrotech shares worth Rs 736 crore
Macrotech Developers' promoters plan to raise Rs 3,500 crore via share sale
-
Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 41 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 404.98 crore for the quarter ended December.
Its net profit stood at Rs 286.38 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
However, the total income fell to Rs 1,902.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,155.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Macrotech Developers, which is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, markets its properties under the Lodha brand. It focuses on Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune -- the two biggest property markets in Maharashtra. It has recently forayed into the Bengaluru residential market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 20:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU