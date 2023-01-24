JUST IN
SC sets aside Allahabad HC order refusing to entertain YES Bank's plea
Business Standard

Macrotech Developers Q3 net rises to Rs 404 cr, income dips to Rs 1,902 cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 286.38 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing

Topics
Macrotech Developers | Q3 results | Real Estate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Macrotech Developers
However, the total income fell to Rs 1,902.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,155.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 41 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 404.98 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 286.38 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, the total income fell to Rs 1,902.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,155.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Macrotech Developers, which is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, markets its properties under the Lodha brand. It focuses on Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune -- the two biggest property markets in Maharashtra. It has recently forayed into the Bengaluru residential market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 20:20 IST

`
