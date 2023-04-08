close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UltraTech uses LNG trucks to transport cement as part of ESG initiative

UltraTech is making strides in its commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation of its operations with this second deployment of GreenLine's LNG-powered fleet of trucks

BS Reporter Mumbai
UltraTech uses LNG trucks

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Green Planet Logistics, India’s first LNG-fueled heavy trucking logistics company, has announced the deployment of its trucks at UltraTech Cement’s bulk terminal in Pune.
UltraTech is making strides in its commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation of its operations with this second deployment of GreenLine’s LNG-powered fleet of trucks, after the first deployment at its Awarpur Cement Works near Nagpur. The use of LNG trucks is a significant step towards achieving the company's sustainability targets. This development underscores UltraTech's commitment to scaling up its LNG fleet at its plants across the country in the coming months.

“At UltraTech, we are dedicated to creating a sustainable future, and we are fully committed to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to achieve our goal of a cleaner environment. Our association with GreenLine is a step forward on our ongoing efforts to decrease emissions, enhance energy efficiency," Tanmay Pradhan, AVP Logistics at UltraTech Cement, said.

Also Read

UltraTech to ramp up domestic cement capacity by a third by FY26

IRM India Affiliate, Ultratech to bolster risk-readiness in cement sector

UltraTech Q2 net profit falls 42% to Rs 756 cr on higher energy costs

Top listed cement companies' margins, profits lowest in a decade

Ultratech drops out of race to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement assets

Adani Gas reduces prices of CNG by Rs 8.13/kg, PNG by Rs 5.06/scm

Vedanta-Foxconn likely to get conditional approval for fab plant

HMSI recalls around 2K CB300R bike units due to manufacturing fault

Adani Wilmar clocks 14% growth in volume in FY23; revenue at Rs 55,000 cr

MGL cuts CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai after govt revises price

Topics : UltraTech Cement | LNG | LNG cargo

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Gas reduces prices of CNG by Rs 8.13/kg, PNG by Rs 5.06/scm

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Vedanta-Foxconn likely to get conditional approval for fab plant

semiconductor
4 min read

HMSI recalls around 2K CB300R bike units due to manufacturing fault

(Photo: Wikipedia)
1 min read

Adani Wilmar clocks 14% growth in volume in FY23; revenue at Rs 55,000 cr

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

MGL cuts CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai after govt revises price

natural gas pipeline
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta-Foxconn likely to get conditional approval for fab plant

semiconductor
4 min read

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Illustration
3 min read

MGL cuts CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai after govt revises price

natural gas pipeline
3 min read

Planning to buy Innova Hycross? Toyota temporarily halts bookings

Photo credit: Toyotabharat.com
1 min read

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

Tata motors
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon