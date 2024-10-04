Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Macrotech Developers posts highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,290 cr

Macrotech Developers posts highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,290 cr

The company expressed its interest in exploring opportunities to scale its digital infrastructure portfolio

real estate

Representative Picture

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) recorded its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,290 crore during the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company said in a statement.

The company witnessed a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 21 per cent in the quarter’s pre-sales “despite the inauspicious ‘Shradhh’ period falling in September this FY against October in FY24,” as per its stock exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Moreover, it reported pre-sales of Rs 8,320 crore during the first half of FY25 (H1 FY25), 21 per cent more than the corresponding period of the last financial year.
 

The company’s collections during the quarter stood at Rs 3,070 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while collections during H1 FY25 were Rs 5,760 crore.

Macrotech’s four projects across Pune and Bengaluru contributed Rs 5,500 crore as gross development value (GDV).

The company further stated that business development for H1 FY25 stood at Rs 16,600 crore, which is over 75 per cent of the full-year guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

More From This Section

Adrian Bosshard

We will see double-digit growth in India this year, says Rado CEO

Frank Torres, president, Nissan India Operations

Nissan studies hybrid and CNG market in India, no immediate launch plans

BMW, BMW Logo

BMW India targets to double electric vehicle penetration by next year

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank's deposit growth outpaces credit in Q2, helping meet target

Michael Koish, Chief Investment Officer, Challenge Group

Ace Aviation acquires aircraft from market as Jet Airways deal faces delay


Additionally, the company expressed its interest in exploring opportunities to scale its digital infrastructure portfolio. It acquired about 45 acres of land for its digital infrastructure (warehousing and industrial) business in Chennai and entered into an agreement to increase its stake in rental income from its digital infrastructure platform to 66.7 per cent from 33 per cent. “We continue to see further opportunities to scale our digital infrastructure portfolio,” it added.

The company’s net debt stands at Rs 4,920 crore, “well below the ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity,” according to the filing.

Also Read

mumbai, real estate, commercial building

Macrotech Developers raises stake in 3 warehousing firms for Rs 239.56 cr

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Buy Macrotech & Sunteck; Hold Oberoi Realty & Godrej Prop, suggests Nuvama

Lodhas Developers

Macrotech acquires Opexefi Services, One Box Warehouse for nearly Rs 100 cr

FPIs pull out of debt after a year of strong inflows debt

Macrotech net debt rises 43.5% to Rs 4.3K cr in Q1 on higher capex for land

Abhinandan LodhaAbhinandan Lodha

House of Abhinandan Lodha eyes 30% growth in property sales in FY25

Topics : Macrotech Developers Lodha Group Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon