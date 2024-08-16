Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Adani Power will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from J'khand plant

Adani Power will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from J'khand plant

The government's decision to allow the power plant with export commitment to supply electricity within India follows the recent political crisis in Bangladesh

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power on Friday said it will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from its 1,600MW Jharkhand plant, set up to supply 100 per cent electricity generated from the facility to the neighbouring nation.
Earlier this month, the power ministry amended power import/export guidelines to enable electricity supply from plants set up as an export-oriented unit to sell power within India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The amendment provides that the government may permit connection of such generating station to the Indian grid (inter-state or intra-state grid) to facilitate the sale of power within India 'in case of sustained non-scheduling of full or part capacity or default notice issued by the generator for any default, including delayed payment under the PPA (power purchase agreement)'.
Adani Power's 1,600 MW Godda plant is probably the only plant in the country which has been set up with a commitment of 100 per cent electricity supply to Bangladesh.
In a statement, Adani Power explained the amendment to India's Power Export Guidelines is an industry-enabling universal provision aimed at streamlining power export processes without altering existing arrangements.
"We have been providing uninterrupted power to Bangladesh from our Godda plant. We understand the importance of reliable power supply to Bangladesh and are committed to fulfilling contractual obligations as per BPDB's demand schedule and provisions of PPA," the company stated.

More From This Section

ola

E-scooter maker Ola Electric valuations hit $7 bn; up 75% over IPO price

Company form filing

IFIN reports loss of Rs 5,654 cr for FY14-18, shows revised balance sheet

Ambuja Cements

Adani-led Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of Penna Cement Industries

H foxconn

Foxconn eyes Hyderabad investment, CM Reddy pitches 'fourth city' project

BMW

BMW to recall 1.36 million cars in China over airbag risks, says regulator

The government's decision to allow the power plant with export commitment to supply electricity within India follows the recent political crisis in Bangladesh.
Besides, India endeavour to be a zero deficit power supply nation amid rising demand though its electricity shortfall is less than a percentage point.
India's power demand touched an all-time high of nearly 250GW in May this year.
The power ministry has projected that peak power demand may hit the 260 GW mark during this summer season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Compensatory tariff to Tata &amp; Adani Power: Case goes back to square one

Adani Power says committed to supplying electricity to B'desh amid protests

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Centre allows power exporters to sell their electricity back in India

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Hindenburg vs Sebi chief: How to trade Adani stocks now? Levels to track

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Adani Power emerges top bidder for stressed KSK Mahanadi proj at Rs 27K-cr

Adani Power

Adani Power Q1 results: Net profit down 55% due to higher expenses

Topics : Adani Power Bangladesh Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon