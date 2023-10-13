Mahindra Lifespace buys 5.38 acre land in Pune to build realty project

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has acquired 5.38 acre land at Wagholi in Pune to develop a real estate project.

The land is estimated to have a development potential of over 1.5 million square feet of saleable area, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Mahindra Lifespace did not disclose the deal value and name of the seller.

"Wagholi is a high potential micro market of Pune. It has a growing demand for high-quality residential spaces, ready to be absorbed.

"The proposed land parcel is located within a well-planned Kharadi-Wagholi micro-market, boasting robust social amenities and civic infrastructure," Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said.

This land acquisition is aligned with the company's strategy to further solidify its presence in the city's pivotal micro-markets, he added.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.