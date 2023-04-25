close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mahindra Lifespace's Q4 net profit plunges 99.6% to Rs 0.54 crore

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 99.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 99.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 137.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 270.26 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 155.02 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

During the entire 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit declined to Rs 102.83 crore from Rs 161.71 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 659.56 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 408.24 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

Mahindra Lifespace, which is real estate arm of Mahindra Group, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Also Read

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers logs net loss of Rs 8 crore in Q2

Mahindra Lifespaces Q3 net up 33% to Rs 33.21 cr, income rises to Rs 198 cr

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' sale bookings grow 32% to Rs 399 crore in Q2

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

NCLAT to hear Yamuna e-way authority's plea on compensation for farmers

Tata Starbucks revenue crosses the Rs 1,000 crore mark in FY23

Over 1,500 pilots of Tata Group-run airlines seek Ratan Tata's help

JK Tyre develops tyre with 80% sustainable and recycled materials

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nippon AMC Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 198 crore

Nippon Life Insurance Company, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund" renamed as Nippon India Mutual Fund - KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
1 min read

HDFC AMC Q4FY23 results: Net profit rises 10% YoY to Rs 376 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
1 min read

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

taj hotels, IHCL hotels
1 min read

Rallis India posts Rs 69.13 crore loss in Q4, revenue from operations rise

Rallis India
2 min read

NCLAT to hear Yamuna e-way authority's plea on compensation for farmers

NCLAT's nod to Sterling Biotech for settlement with lenders baffles experts
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (left) and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
2 min read

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

dalmia cement
2 min read

Infosys launches live operations platform in collaboration with ServiceNow

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon