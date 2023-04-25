Mahindra Lifespace's Q4 net profit plunges 99.6% to Rs 0.54 crore

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 99.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 137.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 270.26 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 155.02 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

During the entire 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit declined to Rs 102.83 crore from Rs 161.71 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 659.56 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 408.24 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

Mahindra Lifespace, which is real estate arm of Mahindra Group, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

