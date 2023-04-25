close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 1,500 pilots of Tata Group-run airlines seek Ratan Tata's help

The pilots feel that their concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Air India

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 1,500 pilots of Tata Group-run airlines on Tuesday sent a petition to Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, requesting him to intervene in the ongoing matter with Air India’s human resources (HR) department regarding revised service agreement and updated salary structures.
“We are facing a difficult situation with the HR department. We feel we are not being treated with the respect and dignity that we deserve as employees of Air India. As a result, our morale is low, and we are concerned that this will have a negative impact on our ability to perform our duties to the best of our abilities,” the petition, which has been signed by 1,504 pilots, stated. 

The pilots feel that their concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team, it noted. “We are therefore respectfully requesting your assistance in addressing these issues,” it added. 
On April 17, Air India announced a new salary structure for pilots and cabin crew, doubling the guaranteed flying allowance for pilots to 40 hours. In addition, pilots will receive a service reward based on years of service, while other allowances will be increased and a new travel policy proposed. Two pilot unions — Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) — have expressed disappointment with revised salary structure and revamped service agreement.

Air India, Air India Express and AirAsia India are completely owned by Tata Sons. Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Currently, Air India Express is in process of being merged with AirAsia India so that Air India has a single low-cost subsidiary. Additionally, Air India itself is in the process of being merged with Vistara.
Meanwhile, Air India's HR team had on April 16 and 17 sent emails to individual members of the ICPA, stating that each member was being promoted to the position of “senior commander”, which would make them eligible for a monthly “management allowance” and “management duties”.

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Ratan Tata sets up new endowment trust, likely to fund charities in future

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Ratan Tata's close confidant Mehli Mistry to join two Tata Trusts

After Ratan Tata, now Niranjan Hiranandani invests in Goodfellows

JK Tyre develops tyre with 80% sustainable and recycled materials

Serum Institute of India doubles Biocon investment to $300 million

After debt resolution, Essar Oil sets aside Rs 1,200-crore capex

PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on back of buoyant demand, price hikes

Mahindra & Mahindra to increase LCV production capacity as demand rises


When members did not e-sign the revised service agreement, they were sent a reminder on April 20. The HR team stated that the revised service agreement would remain valid until April 24.
On April 21, ICPA sent a legal notice to Air India, stating, “The members of the ICPA do not want to be forcibly promoted to the management cadre and wish to retain their current designations and roles, and coverage under and protection of labour law. The so-called ‘promotion’ is merely a smokescreen to remove the members from the category of ‘workmen’, and consequently from the protection of all labour law, and therefore, is utterly illegal and cannot be foisted on them unilaterally.”

The two unions — ICPA and IPG — on Monday warned that if any union member is fired for not signing the airline’s revised service agreement, they will go to “any extent” to reinstate him or her.
Topics : Air India Ratan Tata

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Over 1,500 pilots of Tata Group-run airlines seek Ratan Tata's help

Air India
3 min read

JK Tyre develops tyre with 80% sustainable and recycled materials

JK Tyres
1 min read

Serum Institute of India doubles Biocon investment to $300 million

Serum Institute of India
3 min read

After debt resolution, Essar Oil sets aside Rs 1,200-crore capex

NCLT okays ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over Essar Steel
2 min read

PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on back of buoyant demand, price hikes

PepsiCo bets on value-added water; launches vitamin-fortified drinks
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (left) and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
2 min read

Infosys launches live operations platform in collaboration with ServiceNow

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

dalmia cement
2 min read

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon