Mahindra firm, partner to set up mn sq ft warehouse park in Maharashtra



The three-phase project will first put up 0.5 million square feet of warehouse space by 2024, said a statement by Ascendas-Firstspace platform, a joint venture between CapitaLand Investment and Firstspace Realty. Mahindra Logistics and Ascendas-Firstspace will set up a million square feet warehouse park for multiple clients in Pune’s Talegaon, said the two sides on Monday.



For Mahindra Logistics, the park in a strategic industrial cluster will be an important part of its nationwide network of multi-user facilities. The warehouse park will be part of the Chakan Talegaon Industrial Corridor (CTIC), a major manufacturing cluster for auto, engineering, and electronics companies.



The warehouse park will host MLL’s first technology centre for automation, internet of things (IoT), robotics, and blockchain. MLL said the park will be developed with a focus on recycled construction material, liquid discharge management, renewable energy waste management, and state-of-the-art automation. “The one million square feet facility will allow us to further expand our range of integrated solutions for key customers in the area, and provide world class, technology-enabled solutions,” said Rampraveen Swaminathan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahindra Logistics (MLL).

Also Read Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL 'Not possible to do away with repossession agents': Mahindra Finance MD Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund 1 commits Rs 500 crore warehousing AIF Mahindra Lifespaces Developers logs net loss of Rs 8 crore in Q2 Bullish on Indian market, continuing to invest via partners: Coca-Cola IT security incident to impact some of its businesses' revenues: Sun Pharma HDFC board clears raising Rs 57,000 cr through non-convertible debentures SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds Wipro Consumer Care invests unknown sum in women's health startup Gynoveda



JLL, a global real estate services firm specialising in commercial property and investment management, is the transaction advisor for the project. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with Mahindra Logistics to other projects across India. We remain committed to being a strong partner to our clients and constructing a robust network of logistic and industrial parks in the key strategic logistics nodes and manufacturing clusters all across India,” said Aloke Buniya, CEO of Ascendas-Firstspace.

The park is a testimony of India’s logistics growth story and outsourcing of logistics activities is a major trend, said Sanjay Bajaj, managing director of logistics & industrial, India, in JLL.