Wipro Consumer Care invests unknown sum in women's health startup Gynoveda



Gynoveda was founded in 2019 by husband-wife duo Rachana and Vishal Gupta, along with gynaecologist Dr Aarati Patil. Its aim is to help women aged 14-45-years cure disorders such as infertility, PCOS, and irregular menstrual cycles, among other ailments. Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has invested an undisclosed sum in Gynoveda, a startup focused on addressing women’s healthcare issues. These include gynaecological and lifestyle-related disorders faced by women from puberty to menopause.



“Our philosophy is to solve gynecological disorders for women, without putting them on life-long medication. We can help them get rid of gynecological problems within 6-8 months or a year, based on their chronicity,” co-founder and CEO Vishal Gupta said. “Gynoveda has so far improved the health of 300,000 women residing in 20,000 pin codes of India,” he added. “We believe there are large unaddressed needs of women who suffer and live with these problems where Gynoveda is already making a visible impact with their offerings as well as educational initiatives. The strong team of Vishal, Rachna and Aarti has all the elements to make Gynoveda formidable with the aim of reaching a larger population.” said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures. “This is aligned with our interests in health and wellness space, in addition to our existing focus on personal care, fragrances, food and nutrition. This is the 10th investment from our fund.”

The firm aims to tap the $9.6 billion global women’s healthcare industry. Gynoveda said it sells proprietary formulations certified by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and India’s National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. It sells these products via its website as well as e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa. The firm said it also has strong initiatives on providing expert consultations thru tele-consultation mode, educational materials thru blogs and videos, and webinars.

