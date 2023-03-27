close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wipro Consumer Care invests unknown sum in women's health startup Gynoveda

Founded in 2019 by a husband-wife duo and a gynaecologist, Gynoveda attempts to help women aged 14-45-years cure disorders such as infertility, PCOS, and irregular menstrual cycles

Peerzada Abrar Business Standard Bengaluru
Wipro

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has invested an undisclosed sum in Gynoveda, a  startup focused on addressing women’s healthcare issues. These include gynaecological and lifestyle-related disorders faced by women from puberty to menopause.
Gynoveda was founded in 2019 by husband-wife duo Rachana and Vishal Gupta, along with gynaecologist Dr Aarati Patil. Its aim is to help women aged 14-45-years cure disorders such as infertility, PCOS, and irregular menstrual cycles, among other ailments.

“We believe there are large unaddressed needs of women who suffer and live with these problems where Gynoveda is already making a visible impact with their offerings as well as educational initiatives. The strong team of Vishal, Rachna and Aarti has all the elements to make Gynoveda formidable with the aim of reaching a larger population.” said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures. “This is aligned with our interests in health and wellness space, in addition to our existing focus on personal care, fragrances, food and nutrition. This is the 10th investment from our fund.”
“Our philosophy is to solve gynecological disorders for women, without putting them on life-long medication. We can help them get rid of gynecological problems within 6-8 months or a year, based on their chronicity,” co-founder and CEO Vishal Gupta said. “Gynoveda has so far improved the health of 300,000 women residing in 20,000 pin codes of India,” he added.

The firm aims to tap the $9.6 billion global women’s healthcare industry. Gynoveda said it sells proprietary formulations certified by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and India’s National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. It sells these products via its website as well as e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa. The firm said it also has strong initiatives on providing expert consultations thru tele-consultation mode, educational materials thru blogs and videos, and webinars.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Wipro Q2 preview: Revenue may jump 17% YoY; profit seen dropping up to 6%

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

IDFC First Bank partners Crunchfish to demonstrate offline retail payments

Apple's vendor planning to set up second factory, Pegatron explained

OYO expects more than Rs 5,700 revenue in FY23, up by 19% from FY22

Mamaearth denies claims of IPO withdrawal, expects SEBI nod by next month

Chennai's Renaatus gets $ 29 mn contract expand Maldives airport

Topics : Wipro Consumer Care | Women health | Menstrual health | Companies

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Etihad Airways resumes direct flights between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways
2 min read

Our focus on satcom; leave Moon, Mars to others: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal
5 min read

DGCA seeks details from Nepal authorities on AI, Nepal Airlines incident

US eases travel recommendations on India, lowers advisory to level 3
2 min read

Only 15% insolvency cases reach resolution during October-December 2022

Gravel
3 min read

CoC stares at liquidation as IIHL, Torrent pause bidding for next round

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

From soft drinks to soaps, Ambani's Reliance unveils big price war plan

FMCG
6 min read

RCap lenders in a fix as Hindujas retract revised Rs 8,950-crore offer

Reliance Capital
4 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre companies wait for crude derivative prices to ease

crude oil
3 min read

Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application

Paytm
2 min read

Our focus on satcom; leave Moon, Mars to others: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon