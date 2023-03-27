close

HDFC board clears raising Rs 57,000 cr through non-convertible debentures

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday said its board has approved raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in tranches aggregating to Rs 57,000 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday said its board has approved raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in tranches aggregating to Rs 57,000 crore.

The board has cleared issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures under a Shelf Placement Memorandum, aggregating Rs 57,000 crore, in various tranches, on a private placement basis, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

This is in accordance with the approval granted by the shareholders of the HDFC at the 45th annual general meeting held on June 30, 2022, it said.

Besides, it said, "the board has approved increase in the overall borrowing powers of the corporation from Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 6.50 lakh crore, outstanding at any point of time and recommended the same for approval of the members of the corporation by way of postal ballot."

The decision was taken since the outstanding borrowings of HDFC as on date is approximately Rs 5.70 lakh crore and it would need to borrow further for its business purposes till the effective date of merger.

It is expected that the parent HDFC Ltd would merge into subsidiary HDFC Bank by the third quarter of the next financial year.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 2022 agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank. Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares held.

Following the merger, the combined balance sheet will be Rs 17.87 lakh crore and the net worth will be Rs 3.3 lakh crore, as of the December 2021 balance sheet. As of April 1, 2022, the market capitalisation of HDFC Bank was Rs 8.36 lakh crore (USD 110 billion) and that of HDFC Rs 4.46 lakh crore (USD 59 billion).

Post-merger HDFC Bank will be twice the size of ICICI Bank, which is the third-largest lender now.

Topics : HDFC group | HDFC Bank | HDFC loan

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

