IT security incident to impact some of its businesses' revenues: Sun Pharma

Drug major Sun Pharma has said the IT security incident that happened earlier this month will impact revenues of some of its businesses.

As part of the containment measures, the company proactively isolated its network and initiated the recovery process.

"As a result of these measures, the company's business operations have been impacted. Consequently, revenues are expected to be reduced in some of our businesses," Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing late in the night on March 26.

The company also said it would incur expenses in connection with the incident and the remediation.

Currently, the company is unable to determine other potential adverse impacts of the incident, including but not limited to additional information security incidents, increased costs to maintain insurance coverage, the diversion of management and employee time or the possibility of litigation, it added.

Sun Pharma had reported the incident on March 2.

Also Read Sun Pharma Q2 PAT rises 10.5% YoY to Rs 2,262 crore on robust sales Sun Pharma extends gains post September quarter earnings; up 6% in two days What is an Impact Player? All you need to know about BCCI's new rule Sun Pharmaceuticals to see drop in revenue owing to IT security incident Nippon Life, RCAP Administrator, Aditya Birla Sun Life war for RNLIC stake SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds Wipro Consumer Care invests unknown sum in women's health startup Gynoveda IDFC First Bank partners Crunchfish to demonstrate offline retail payments Apple's vendor planning to set up second factory, Pegatron explained OYO expects more than Rs 5,700 revenue in FY23, up by 19% from FY22

The company said it promptly took steps to contain and remediate the impact of the IT security incident, including employing containment and eradication protocols to mitigate the threat and additional measures to ensure the integrity of its systems infrastructure and data.

These measures are underway as the company utilises global cyber security experts and enhanced security measures to address and mitigate the impact of the incident, it added.

A ransomware group has claimed responsibility for this incident.

"The company currently believes that the incident's effect on its IT systems includes a breach of certain file systems and the theft of certain company data and personal data," Sun Pharma said.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company also said that it may incur certain expenses in connection with the incident and the remediation process.

"We are unable to determine the cost of remediation and other potential adverse impacts of the incident at this stage," the company stated.

Shares of Sun Pharma on Monday closed 1.15 per cent up at Rs 983.95 apiece on the BSE.