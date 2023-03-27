close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IT security incident to impact some of its businesses' revenues: Sun Pharma

Drug major Sun Pharma has said the IT security incident that happened earlier this month will impact revenues of some of its businesses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sun Pharma

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Drug major Sun Pharma has said the IT security incident that happened earlier this month will impact revenues of some of its businesses.

As part of the containment measures, the company proactively isolated its network and initiated the recovery process.

"As a result of these measures, the company's business operations have been impacted. Consequently, revenues are expected to be reduced in some of our businesses," Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing late in the night on March 26.

The company also said it would incur expenses in connection with the incident and the remediation.

Currently, the company is unable to determine other potential adverse impacts of the incident, including but not limited to additional information security incidents, increased costs to maintain insurance coverage, the diversion of management and employee time or the possibility of litigation, it added.

Sun Pharma had reported the incident on March 2.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q2 PAT rises 10.5% YoY to Rs 2,262 crore on robust sales

Sun Pharma extends gains post September quarter earnings; up 6% in two days

What is an Impact Player? All you need to know about BCCI's new rule

Sun Pharmaceuticals to see drop in revenue owing to IT security incident

Nippon Life, RCAP Administrator, Aditya Birla Sun Life war for RNLIC stake

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds

Wipro Consumer Care invests unknown sum in women's health startup Gynoveda

IDFC First Bank partners Crunchfish to demonstrate offline retail payments

Apple's vendor planning to set up second factory, Pegatron explained

OYO expects more than Rs 5,700 revenue in FY23, up by 19% from FY22

The company said it promptly took steps to contain and remediate the impact of the IT security incident, including employing containment and eradication protocols to mitigate the threat and additional measures to ensure the integrity of its systems infrastructure and data.

These measures are underway as the company utilises global cyber security experts and enhanced security measures to address and mitigate the impact of the incident, it added.

A ransomware group has claimed responsibility for this incident.

"The company currently believes that the incident's effect on its IT systems includes a breach of certain file systems and the theft of certain company data and personal data," Sun Pharma said.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company also said that it may incur certain expenses in connection with the incident and the remediation process.

"We are unable to determine the cost of remediation and other potential adverse impacts of the incident at this stage," the company stated.

Shares of Sun Pharma on Monday closed 1.15 per cent up at Rs 983.95 apiece on the BSE.

Topics : Sun Pharma | Indian IT industry

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application

Paytm
2 min read
Premium

Social commerce the way to tap growing online buyers from smaller towns

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
6 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

OneWeb offering can match mobile services rates of west, not India: Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman Bharti Enterprises
2 min read

Technical issues at Lufthansa delay operations at Frankfurt airport

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RCap lenders in a fix as Hindujas retract revised Rs 8,950-crore offer

Reliance Capital
4 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

RevFin targets financing 2 million electric vehicles in next 5 years

Electric vehicles
3 min read

Zydus recalls over 55k bottles of generic drug used to treat gout in US

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
1 min read

Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application

Paytm
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon