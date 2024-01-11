Mahindra World City signs deal with Tamil Nadu to invest Rs 1,000 cr

The company said it has already marked its presence in the district with the successful first phase

Mahindra World City Developers Limited (MWCDL) has signed an agreement with Tamil Nadu for investments worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years.

Investments by the real estate and infrastructure company are expected to generate employment for more than 2,000 people in the state. This comes alongside the launch of Origins by Mahindra – Phase II at Eliambedu village in Chennai, which will be the platform for this investment.

The company said it has already marked its presence in the district with the successful first phase. Spanning 307 acres, Origins by Mahindra has become a preferred industrial hub for renowned Japanese and Taiwanese enterprises. Notable companies such as Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd., Nissei Electric India, USUI Susira International, Mitsubishi Electric, OMRON Healthcare, Track Designs India, INTJR Precision Technology, Autogrip Machinery India, Masano Seiki Pvt. Ltd, and Ashirvad Pipes have chosen this as their preferred location.

“As we expand our footprint with Origins by Mahindra Phase - II, the Integrated Cities and Industrial Clusters (IC & IC) vertical of Mahindra Lifespaces continues to accelerate business efficiency and improve go-to-market with plug and play infrastructure,” said Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited.

“Tamil Nadu’s distinguished business environment further enhances our confidence in expanding our operations here. Mahindra Lifespaces has been an integral part of Tamil Nadu’s business landscape and we applaud the government’s commitment to furthering business growth in the state,” he said.