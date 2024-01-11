BMW India posts record sales of luxury cars, motorcycle at 22,940 units

German automotive group BMW on Thursday reported record sales of its luxury cars and motorcycles in India at 22,940 units in 2023.

The automaker sold a total of 14,172 units across BMW and MINI brands last year. It also retailed 8,768 units of motorcycle (BMW Motorrad) in 2023.

The company's sales rose by 19 per cent last year as compared to 19,263 units in 2022.

"2023 has been a record-breaking milestone year for BMW Group India. All three brands 'BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad' have delivered their highest-ever sales," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told reporters here.

He noted that the company has successfully retained its leadership in the electric luxury car segment for the second consecutive year.

"We continue to set the pace in the Indian electric luxury vehicle market with the most diverse and innovative product range, designed to cater to diverse customer needs," Pahwa said.

The BMW iX is the highest-selling luxury electric vehicle in India, he stated.

On the sales outlook, he stated that the momentum is expected to continue this year as well for the brand.

Pahwa noted that the company would introduce 19 products this year.

The automaker will introduce 13 cars, including two EVs, and six bikes in 2024, he added.

The company plans to introduce various models, including 5 Series and X3, during the year, Pahwa said.

BMW introduced a total of 23 products in 2023.

Pahwa said the company expects electric vehicle models to account for 25 per cent of its overall sales by 2025.

"We are moving towards that figure. We plan to have EVs across multiple price points in the market," he noted.

BMW India sold 1,474 units of electric vehicle last year.