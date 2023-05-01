close

MakeMyTrip, Europamundo collaborates for intl' holiday packages in India

Digital travel firm MakeMyTrip said it has partnered with Europamundo, a leading global player in tourism and travel industry, for bringing the latter's international holiday packages in India online

Press Trust of India New Delhi
airport

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Digital travel firm MakeMyTrip on Monday said it has partnered with Europamundo, a leading global player in tourism and travel industry, for bringing the latter's international holiday packages in India online.

With this partnership, over 600 new itineraries will be added to MakeMyTrip's existing catalogue of nearly 5,000 holiday package options, the company said in a statement.

"The partnership further strengthens our portfolio and bolsters our capability to unlock global destinations in new combinations to cater to every traveller's preference," MakeMyTrip Business Head, Holidays & Experiences, Jasmeet Singh said.

"We have been working closely and developing the market together over the years, and we have achieved this integration to offer an even more complete and personalised experience to customers," Europamundo CEO Alejandro de la Osa said.

Holiday packages, as part of this partnership, are available starting from a price range of Rs 49,500 (excluding flights) across destinations like Europe, Scandinavia, Balkans, Saudi Arabia and Japan, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MakeMyTrip Travel

First Published: May 01 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

