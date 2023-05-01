Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to fill Campa cans for Reliance



The co-packing partnership has already been signed, and the two companies are close to signing the deal to set up manufacturing units in India for Campa soft drinks. Reliance will also reportedly get distribution rights for some of Cylon's products in India. Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has tied up with Sri Lanka's Ceylon Beverage International to co-pack and manufacture the cans for Campa soft drink, The Economic Times (ET) reported. Ceylon Beverages is promoted by former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and is one of Sri Lanka's largest can and filling companies.



Ceylon Beverages was established in 2020 and partners with several companies making mineral water, energy drinks, soft drinks and flavoured milk in cans. It has an hourly output of over 48,000 cans and 34,000 bottles. The company's plant is equipped to fill 300 million cans per year. An executive aware of the matter was quoted in the report as saying, "While Reliance is currently importing the cans of Campa from Sri Lanka, Ceylon Beverage International plans to also set up manufacturing units in India for RCPL."



Last month, RCPL and B2B e-commerce company udaan entered into a partnership for the pan-India distribution of beverage brand Campa's range of products. The Reliance Group acquired Campa from Pure Drinks last year for an estimated Rs 22 crore. This is Campa's first scale manufacturing partnership in India for cans. With these steps, the company is gearing up to compete with Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Also Read Expansion, product mix to fizz up Varun Beverages' volumes and margins This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street? Top headlines: Reliance ups ante with Campa, Adani to sell stake in Ambuja A Jio moment in cola war? Reliance ups the ante with iconic brand Campa Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output IT firm Coforge actively scouting for acquisition in data, cloud: CEO We are much ahead of market in premiumisation: HUL MD & CEO Sanjiv Mehta FAME subsidy saga: Ola to repay customers for separately billed chargers Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has missed flight to relaunch Jet Airways: Experts