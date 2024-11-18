Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip inks deal with Cred to acquire Happay Expense Platform

MakeMyTrip inks deal with Cred to acquire Happay Expense Platform

Happay's team will continue to serve its existing clients and collaborate with MakeMyTrip's corporate travel services team to offer enhanced solutions

MakeMyTrip

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online travel service provider MakeMyTrip has announced a business transfer agreement to acquire the Happay Expense Management Platform from Cred. This acquisition strengthens MakeMyTrip’s position as a platform for corporate travel and expense management solutions.  
 
Expense management platform Happay will transition its brand, expense management business, and team to MakeMyTrip under the agreement.
 
Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition stating, “We have consistently outpaced industry growth in the corporate travel sector over the past few years by focusing on innovation and seamless user experience. The acquisition of Happay’s brand and expense management platform is a natural next step in our strategy to lead this space. By integrating Happay’s expertise, which spans over 900 corporate clients, MakeMyTrip is set to redefine the benchmarks once again in corporate travel and expense management in India.”
 
 
The transaction is expected to conclude within 90 days, subject to standard closing conditions. Happay’s team will continue to serve its existing clients and collaborate with MakeMyTrip’s corporate travel services team to offer enhanced solutions.
 
Happay’s payments business and team, focused on business payments products and technology, will remain with Cred. Recently, this vertical launched B2B payment solutions on Bharat Connect in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India.
 
Kunal Shah, founder of Cred, shared his vision for the transition saying, “Our focus is on developing products that enable financial progress. By enabling each vertical to play to its strengths, we’re positioning both teams — who’ve built market-leading products and capabilities — to scale in their domains. I’m excited about the payments team’s opportunity to transform the B2B payments experience into one that’s frictionless, reliable, and set for rapid growth.”
 
As corporate travel shifts towards self-service platforms offering policy compliance, transparency, fraud control, and cost efficiencies, MakeMyTrip continues to expand its reach. The company serves over 59,000 corporate clients through MyBiz, catering to small and medium-sized businesses, and more than 450 large corporates via Quest2Travel, designed for enterprise-level clients.
 
The integration of Happay’s capabilities is expected to position MakeMyTrip as a leader in corporate travel and expense management in India.

Also Read

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Q2FY25 results: Profit jumps nearly eight times to $17.9 million

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip inks pact with 10 airlines to offer 20% off on biz class fares

MakeMyTrip

Indians taking 2 or more international trips annually up 32%: MakeMyTrip

MMT travel report

From Bangkok to Baku: How Indians are jet-setting across the globe in 2024

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Q1 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 12.9% to $21 million

Topics : MakeMyTrip acquisition BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon