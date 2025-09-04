Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Maple Highways in talks to raise about $200 million from Societe Generale

Maple Highways in talks to raise about $200 million from Societe Generale

French bank Societe Generale SA and the borrower are working on documentation for the loan deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private

dollars

Maple Highways is backed by Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second largest pension fund, according to it website.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das
  Maple Highways Pte Ltd, an Indian road contractor backed by Canada’s second largest pension fund, is in advanced talks to raise about $200 million through a bilateral offshore loan, according to people familiar with the matter. 
French bank Societe Generale SA and the borrower are working on documentation for the loan deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Proceeds will be infused into an infrastructure investment trust which will be used to acquire road assets, they said. 
Maple is in the process of acquiring five road assets of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, for which the deadline has been extended to September 30 from June 30, the people said. The loan could have a three-year tenor, though details are still be finalized, they added.  
 
Societe Generale has been ramping up operations in India. More than a year ago it committed up to $1 billion in financing and advisory services to ReNew Energy Global Plc. Acquisition financing, where domestic banks face restrictions, represents an opportunity for international lenders looking to grow in India, particularly via private credit funds, according to a report from consultancy firm Ernst & Young.  
Maple Highways is backed by Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second largest pension fund, according to it website. Maple and CDPQ did not reply to Bloomberg’s emails seeking comments. SocGen declined to comment.

More From This Section

Ola Electric, OLA

SoftBank cuts Ola Electric stake to 15.68% after offloading 2.15%

Kaleidofin Capital

Kaleidofin Capital raises $3 million in debt from Triodos for 3-year tenure

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Qcom platform FirstClub Technology raises $23 mn in series A funding

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance's refining margins projected to stay strong compared to PSU peers

Amazon

Amazon completes Axio acquisition, secures direct lending license in India

Topics : Highways Construction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon