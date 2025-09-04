Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Amazon completes Axio acquisition, secures direct lending license in India

Amazon completes Axio acquisition, secures direct lending license in India

The Reserve Bank of India cleared the deal in June, said Mahendra Nerurkar, Amazon's vice president for payments for emerging markets. The deal has been in the works since December

Amazon

Flipkart secured its non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence in April through its unit Flipkart Finance, allowing it to lend but not accept deposits. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon said on Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Bengaluru-based non-bank lender Axio for an undisclosed amount, securing a direct lending licence in India.

The Reserve Bank of India cleared the deal in June, said Mahendra Nerurkar, Amazon's vice president for payments for emerging markets. The deal has been in the works since December.

Axio, a 12-year-old fintech lender, offers financial products and services to both retail consumers and small businesses, focusing on digital credit and money management solutions.

Through Axio, the world's largest online retailer plans to offer a variety of credit products on its platform, including loans on checkout and "multiple new destinations beyond Amazon," Nerurkar said without elaborating.

 

"(We are also looking at) inventing new credit products to serve the needs of our customers as well as small and medium businesses."

Also Read

Amazon fresh grocery

Amazon Fresh bets on regional foods, pilots faster delivery for festivals

Tech Wrap September 3

Tech Wrap Sept 3: Google Pixel on Cashify, Dolby Vision 2, Amazon Lens Live

ecommerce

Small brands skip price wars, bet on premium strategy this festive seasonpremium

Amazon Lens Live

Amazon's Lens Live AI lets you shop products with visual search: What is it

amazon

Amazon India expands infra in Punjab to meet festive season demand

Most e-commerce platforms in India, including rival Flipkart, offer loans in partnership with banks and non-bank lenders. With a lending licence, Amazon will now be able to lend directly - a more lucrative model for the group.

Flipkart secured its non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence in April through its unit Flipkart Finance, allowing it to lend but not accept deposits.

Axio, which has tied up with Amazon since 2018 to offer credit and pay-later products, will continue operating as a separate business but become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon in India, Nerurkar said.

The firm had a loan book of around 22 billion rupee ($251.4 million) for the quarter ended June, said Gaurav Hinduja, a co-founder at Axio.

The deal will help Amazon expand its fintech operations in India, where it has secured approvals to issue payment wallets and sell insurance policies on its online marketplace.

Amazon Pay, its payments unit, was the ninth-largest player by volume on India's unified payments interface channel in July 2025, per data from National Payments Corporation of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance's refining margins projected to stay strong compared to PSU peers

Kaleidofin Capital

Kaleidofin Capital raises $3 million in debt from Triodos for 3-year tenure

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Qcom platform FirstClub Technology raises $23 mn in series A funding

Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy to pass on benefits of GST reduction to consumers: MD

IndusInd Bank

Hinduja-backed IndusInd's new CEO Rajiv Anand seeks to cut risks in revamp

Topics : Amazon acquisition finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon