Maruti Suzuki partners with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it has partnered with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (Chola) for inventory financing for its dealer partners.

The new alliance will empower over 3,600 Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country with comprehensive inventory funding options for their working capital requirements, the company said in a statement.

"We have worked closely with Cholamandalam in developing personalised offers and end-to-end working capital solutions for our dealer partners across the country," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd Executive Director Ravindra Kundu said, "with our strong network of 1,191 plus branches across India, we aim to offer the (Maruti) dealers a never-before experience through customised finance packages that would come with speedy, convenient and transparent processes.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8% Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible defects in seat belts ONGC, Oil India in talks for 50% stake in $3.4 billion Kenya oilfield Domestic sales up 17%, but exports dip 25% in 2023: Yamaha Motor chief Coal India agrees on 25% hike in allowances for non-executive workers TCS to leverage Google Cloud's generative AI to design custom solutions Reliance Power offers Rs 1,200 cr to settle debt of Butibori power project