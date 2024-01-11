Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maruti Suzuki plans to start exports of EVs, lithium-ion battery this year

Maruti Suzuki procures the cells and models from the JV and exports them. On Thursday, the company had announced an investment of Rs 38, 200 crore to set up a second plant in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India plans to start exporting Electric Vehicles (EVs) from India this year after launching them in the country, a senior company official said on Thursday. The company also expects to export lithium-ion battery cells and modules worth around Rs 750 crore this fiscal.
"This year itself we will start exports of EVs to countries like Europe and Japan," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Rahul Bharti said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the export of battery cells and modules, Bharti said, "We are exporting it to advanced countries like in Europe. We will be touching almost Rs 750 crore of lithium-ion advanced chemistry cells, battery packs and module exports this financial year."

Automotive Electronics Power Private Ltd (AEPPL) -- a joint venture between Japan's TOSHIBA Corporation, Denso Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation, has a lithium-ion battery plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat.
Maruti Suzuki procures the cells and models from the JV and exports them. On Thursday, the company had announced an investment of Rs 38, 200 crore to set up a second plant in Gujarat and add a fourth line at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant.
The second plant would have an installed production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum, while the fourth line would add a capacity of 2.5 lakh units per year, increasing the annual production capacity of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from the current 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh units.
Suzuki Motor Corporation president Toshihiro Suzuki announcing the investments on Wednesday said the first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) from the Suzuki Group will be rolled out from Suzuki Motor Gujarat by the end of this year.
"We plan to sell this model not only in India but also export to Japan and European countries," he added.

Also Read

Govt to take serious note of dumping of lithium-ion battery waste: Gadkari

India set to acquire five lithium blocks in Argentina spotted by KABIL

1,200-km range, 10-min charge: Toyota near solid-state battery breakthrough

Himadri Speciality to invest Rs 4,800 cr to make Li-ion battery components

RecycleKaro to invest Rs 100 crore to set up Nickel plant in Maharashtra

JSW Group ties up with Finland-based Coolbrook for low-carbon emission tech

Indian manufacturing unit to be operational by early 2025, says Micron CEO

Mahindra World City signs deal with Tamil Nadu to invest Rs 1,000 cr

Google VP calls on Revanth Reddy, expresses desire to work with T'gana govt

BMW India posts record sales of luxury cars, motorcycle at 22,940 units

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maruti Suzuki EV Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Gujarat Electric Vehicles lithium ion Lithium battery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon