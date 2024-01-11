Indian manufacturing unit to be operational by early 2025, says Micron CEO

Global memory and data storage major Micron Technology on Thursday said the first phase of its plant in Gujarat's Sanand will become operational in early 2025.

It has already started construction of the plant by roping Tata Projects, and the hiring process has also begun, the US-based company's president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

"The first phase, which will include 5,00,000 square feet of plant clean room space, will become operational in early 2025," he said.

The investment was first announced during the US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2023 and construction had begun in September. Micron has committed to invest over USD 800 million in the plant of the over USD 2.75 billion cost.

The "clean room" typically hosts an Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) plant which operates in near-zero dust and vibration environment.

Mehrotra said the company will ramp up capacity over time as per global demand and added that it will begin the construction of the second phase of the facility in the latter half of the current decade.

Mehrotra said the combined investment by Micron and the government of India, which is supporting the project through a dedicated platform for creating a semiconductor ecosystem in the country, in the plant is USD 2.75 billion.

"Government support will help fund the project and also facilitate access to essential semiconductor infrastructure and resources, which will drive innovation and enhance local talent development," he said.

Micron chose Gujarat because of the strong manufacturing infrastructure here, he added.

"We are hopeful this investment will help catalyse other investments in the sector, indigenous manufacturing capability, encourage innovation and support broader job creation," Mehrotra said.

The company has already hired 200 people who are being trained at facilities in Malaysia and Mohali, he said, adding that after the completion of both phases, it will create 5,000 jobs at the site.