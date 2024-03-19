Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Corporate real estate sentiment highest since April-June 2022: Report

This signals that the upcoming quarters may witness a rise in the number of corporate real estate deals

Real estate

Corporate real estate refers to properties held or used by a company for its operations

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The overall corporate real estate sentiment in the last quarter of the previous year, spanning October to December, was the highest since the second quarter of 2022, a report released on Tuesday indicated. It was at 34.28, 2.45 per cent higher than in the third quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2022, it stood at 36.44. This suggests that the forthcoming quarters may see an increase in the number of corporate real estate transactions.

Knight Frank's Global Corporate Real Estate Sentiment Index for the fourth quarter of 2023 showed that seven out of the 12 indicators used to measure the sentiment index improved in the quarter compared to the previous one.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Corporate real estate refers to properties held or used by a company for its operations. A corporate real estate portfolio typically includes a corporate headquarters along with several branch offices. Often, it also encompasses manufacturing and retail sites.

The index employs three sub-indices to measure sentiment in the areas of growth, portfolio, and workplace. Two of these sub-indices (portfolio and workplace) witnessed improved sentiment during the fourth quarter of 2023, although the growth sub-index saw a marginal decline quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).


The sentiment in growth dynamics has decreased mainly due to two factors. Firstly, there has been a drop in sentiment related to headcount growth in companies. Secondly, the sentiment regarding companies' capital expenditure also declined during the quarter.

"The third quarter of 2023 saw a significant rally in sentiment around future capital expenditure growth," the report stated. "In the fourth quarter, half of the gains made were lost with the indicator now marginally negative at 2.91 points. This may act as a restraint on activities at the workplace and portfolio level if it continues."

Regarding workplace dynamics, the report emphasised a growing focus on "driving densification, increasing productive utilisation, and delivering both 'me' and 'we' space".


Findings in the portfolio sub-index indicated that companies are increasingly concentrating on the relocation of core facilities. It noted, "Occupiers are actively relocating core functions in response to growing physical and functional obsolescence."

Also Read

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

Knight Frank India hires Harry Rogers as director of global capital markets

India to see highest rise in number of ultra-rich in 5 years: Knight Frank

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Year ender 2023: Here's a look at top critical tech deals between India, US

Ayodhya on track to become world's biggest spiritual destination: IHCL CEO

CAE signs deal with Akasa Air to train budget carrier's B737 Max pilots

Significant ramp up in capacities to help achieve $40 bn exports target

Cricket presses its field advantage, scores big in Rs 15.7K cr sports biz

'What KBC did for entertainment, sports will do for the digital ecosystem'


Additionally, there is heightened emphasis on sustainability, with efforts to secure "green buildings" during replication where feasible.

Earlier this week, Business Standard reported an increasing number of real estate developers are now focusing on "green projects" and sustainability in the sector.
Topics : Real Estate corporate crisis Knight Frank Capex spending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon