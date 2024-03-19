Corporate real estate sentiment highest since April-June 2022: Report

Corporate real estate refers to properties held or used by a company for its operations

The overall corporate real estate sentiment in the last quarter of the previous year, spanning October to December, was the highest since the second quarter of 2022, a report released on Tuesday indicated. It was at 34.28, 2.45 per cent higher than in the third quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2022, it stood at 36.44. This suggests that the forthcoming quarters may see an increase in the number of corporate real estate transactions.

Knight Frank's Global Corporate Real Estate Sentiment Index for the fourth quarter of 2023 showed that seven out of the 12 indicators used to measure the sentiment index improved in the quarter compared to the previous one.

Corporate real estate refers to properties held or used by a company for its operations. A corporate real estate portfolio typically includes a corporate headquarters along with several branch offices. Often, it also encompasses manufacturing and retail sites.





The index employs three sub-indices to measure sentiment in the areas of growth, portfolio, and workplace. Two of these sub-indices (portfolio and workplace) witnessed improved sentiment during the fourth quarter of 2023, although the growth sub-index saw a marginal decline quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

The sentiment in growth dynamics has decreased mainly due to two factors. Firstly, there has been a drop in sentiment related to headcount growth in companies. Secondly, the sentiment regarding companies' capital expenditure also declined during the quarter.

"The third quarter of 2023 saw a significant rally in sentiment around future capital expenditure growth," the report stated. "In the fourth quarter, half of the gains made were lost with the indicator now marginally negative at 2.91 points. This may act as a restraint on activities at the workplace and portfolio level if it continues."





Regarding workplace dynamics, the report emphasised a growing focus on "driving densification, increasing productive utilisation, and delivering both 'me' and 'we' space".

Findings in the portfolio sub-index indicated that companies are increasingly concentrating on the relocation of core facilities. It noted, "Occupiers are actively relocating core functions in response to growing physical and functional obsolescence."

Additionally, there is heightened emphasis on sustainability, with efforts to secure "green buildings" during replication where feasible.

Earlier this week, Business Standard reported an increasing number of real estate developers are now focusing on "green projects" and sustainability in the sector.