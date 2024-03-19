Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani Green denies connection to US investigation involving third party

In a statement filed with exchanges, Adani Green said it has no relationship with the third party and is "thus unable to comment" on the scope of the U.S investigation into the alleged dealings

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

It also said it had not received any notice from the U.S. Department of Justice in respect of the allegations in the report. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Adani Green Energy said on Tuesday it is aware of a US investigation into potential violations of anti-corruption laws by a "third party", but denied any relationship with the entity.
Adani's comment comes days after Bloomberg News reported that US investigators were probing whether an Adani entity or individuals linked to the company, including founder Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a statement filed with exchanges, Adani Green said it has no relationship with the third party and is "thus unable to comment" on the scope of the U.S investigation into the alleged dealings.
It also said it had not received any notice from the US Department of Justice in respect of the allegations in the report.
Adani did not reply to Reuters' request for additional details on the third party.
The Bloomberg report said the United States was also looking at Indian renewable energy company Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global also did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
In separate statements, Adani Wilmar, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions said the report was "false".
In a note, JP Morgan analysts stood pat on their recommendations on the Adani Group, saying it would likely face limited financial or fundamental impact from the investigation.
Shares of Adani Green closed 2.6% lower in a broadly weak domestic equity market.

Also Read

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

Sebi probing ties between Adani Group and Gulf Asia fund, says report

Adani Airports may be listed after achieving certain triggers: Jeet Adani

Adani Group central to India's economic ambitions, says US-based analyst

GoodEnough Energy to invest Rs 450 cr to set up 20GWh equipment factory

Ayodhya on track to become world's biggest spiritual destination: IHCL CEO

Nykaa has huge lead, edge over its competitors: Founder Falguni Nayar

CAE signs deal with Akasa Air to train budget carrier's B737 Max pilots

Inox subsidiary bags Rs 40 cr order to restore wind turbine generators

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States Adani Green Energy Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon