UGC proposal allows postgraduate students flexibility in selecting courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft proposal that seeks to reform postgraduate education and align it with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 , said news reports on Friday.

The document, "Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate Programmes", proposes changes that include enhanced subject flexibility, expanded online programme offerings, the possibility of pursuing two postgraduate courses concurrently, and equating work experience with academic credits. The proposals align with NEP 2020's vision of multidisciplinary education.

The draft will be released in the public domain for feedback. Here are the key highlights:

Subject flexibility

The draft proposes greater flexibility for postgraduate students to choose subjects without being restricted by their undergraduate discipline. This enables students to transition between different fields of study, fostering a multidisciplinary approach.

Three types of postgraduate programmes

The draft proposes three forms of post graduate studies:

- A two-year programme with the second year dedicated to research for those completing a three-year undergraduate programme.

- A one-year programme for graduates who have completed a four-year undergraduate course.

- An integrated five-year bachelor’s/ master’s programme.

The framework also allows an exit option after completion of one year in the postgraduate programme, awarding students a postgraduate diploma if they choose to exit at this point.

Online programmes

The draft introduces provisions for entirely online postgraduate programmes, providing flexibility for working professionals to pursue higher education concurrently.

Credits of work experience

The document proposes crediting work experience, aligning with a plan in the National Credit Framework (NCrf) released by UGC earlier.

Students will have the flexibility to pursue two academic programs simultaneously, a provision announced by UGC last year.

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar told the Hindustan Times that the proposed changes in postgraduate education aim to provide students with the flexibility to transition from one field in undergraduate to a different area. This shift towards multidisciplinary education encourages a holistic understanding of the world, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills, he said.