Centre launches probe into Snapdeal over past Chinese investments

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has launched a probe into the AceVector Group for alleged non-compliance with the Companies Act.

The company operates brands like e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal, recently-listed Unicommerce, and Stellaro Brands.

The probe is reportedly part of a larger investigation by the MCA into around 700 companies that have received investments from Chinese firms.

An AceVector spokesperson confirmed the development to Business Standard.

“AceVector Ltd received a request for information from MCA in May 2024. The company has furnished relevant information and remains committed to addressing further queries in accordance with the law and in line with its high standard of governance. AceVector has no Chinese investor in the company,” the spokesperson said.