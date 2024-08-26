Medi Assist Insurance TPA to acquire Paramount Health for Rs 312 crore

The largest Third Party Administrator (TPA) Medi Assist Insurance on Monday signed a definitive agreement to acquire Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA for Rs 311.18 crore to consolidate its position in the market.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

Medi Assist Insurance TPA, which is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Medi Assist Healthcare Services – a company listed on the exchanges, acquired 100 per cent stake in Paramount TPA from Fairfax Asia and Dr Nayan Shah & Family.

“The acquisition represents one of the largest TPA deals in India, with an enterprise value of Rs 311.8 crore, and equity value expected to exceed Rs 400 crore, subject to regulatory (Irdai) approvals,” Medi Assist Healthcare Services said in a press release.