Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Medi Assist Insurance TPA to acquire Paramount Health for Rs 312 crore

Medi Assist Insurance TPA to acquire Paramount Health for Rs 312 crore

Paramount TPA works with 30 insurers and more than 3,000 group customers and retail policyholders

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The largest Third Party Administrator (TPA) Medi Assist Insurance on Monday signed a definitive agreement to acquire Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA for Rs 311.18 crore to consolidate its position in the market.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Medi Assist Insurance TPA, which is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Medi Assist Healthcare Services – a company listed on the exchanges, acquired 100 per cent stake in Paramount TPA from Fairfax Asia and Dr Nayan Shah & Family.

“The acquisition represents one of the largest TPA deals in India, with an enterprise value of Rs 311.8 crore, and equity value expected to exceed Rs 400 crore, subject to regulatory (Irdai) approvals,” Medi Assist Healthcare Services said in a press release.

Paramount TPA works with 30 insurers and more than 3,000 group customers and retail policyholders. With the acquisition, Medi Assist TPA’s market share in terms of premiums managed will grow to 36.6 per cent for the group segment from 30 per cent and 23.6 per cent of the overall health insurance industry from 20 per cent.

The acquisition is expected to leverage Medi Assist’s technology, automation (AI/ML), provider networks that position the combined business as a long-term strategic partner to all the life and non-life insurers. In 2023, the company had acquired Raksha TPA and Medvantage TPA.

More From This Section

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

Everyone with offer will join: Infosys CEO on 2022-batch onboarding delays

thermal power

Bhel wins thermal projects worth Rs 11,000 crore from Adani Power

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 5,000 cr through 10-year infra bonds at 7.3%

Drugs medicine

Aurobindo, others recall products in US market over production issue: USFDA

PremiumVijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Founder

Paytm seeks Sebi settlement over potential ESOP issuance norms violation


“In the past, acquisition of Raksha TPA opened new geographies in the north and central part of the country whereas Medvantage TPA gave us access to certain marquee corporate accounts. But with Paramount TPA’s acquisition, it is about consolidation and bringing scale to the whole industry. If you look, 45 per cent of the health premiums are managed in-house. So, with this acquisition, we get significant headroom in convincing insurers to work with the company,” said Satish Gidugu, CEO, Medi Assist.

Nishith Desai Associates acted as legal advisor to Medi Assist and AZB & Partners acted as legal advisor to Fairfax Asia and the Shah family.

Also Read

PremiumHealth insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe

Target GST relief on life, medical insurance smartly to boost accessibility

Life Insurance, Insurance

Pvt insurers ceded ground in rural areas in FY24; Tier-II,-III saw growth

PremiumCasparus J H Kromhout, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram Life Insurance Company

Worked a lot on AI... By '30, biz will be 3x current size: Shriram Life CEO

LIC. life insurance corporation

LIC's refusal to assign policies to ACESO will be contempt of court: Mehta

Life insurance, insurance

Health insurance master circular: General insurers seek 2-month extension

Topics : Insurance Sector Health Insurance acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon