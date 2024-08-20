Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurance policy share of private insurers in rural areas fell in FY24

Life insurance policy share of private insurers in rural areas fell in FY24

LIC share of rural policies more than double in FY24; ULIPs see increased demand in urban areas

Life Insurance, Insurance

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The share of life insurance policies sold by top private insurers in rural areas declined in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to FY23.

SBI Life, HDFC Life, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance—the top three players from the private sector—have seen the share of insurance policies sold in rural areas fall in FY24 compared to the previous financial year. Max Life Insurance’s share of rural policies recorded an increase in FY24.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India’s share of insurance policies sold in rural areas jumped from 22.25 per cent in FY23 to 47.72 per cent in FY24.

According to experts, the industry witnessed higher growth in the sale of policies from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, while rural areas saw normalised growth, resulting in an overall drop in the share of policies sold in rural areas.

In addition, there was increased demand for Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) in urban areas in FY24 amid buoyant equity markets.

In the Union Budget for FY24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed that insurance policies (excluding Unit Linked Insurance Plans or ULIPs) with an aggregate premium exceeding Rs 5 lakh and the maturity amount would not be exempt from tax. This rule came into effect on April 1, 2023, which led to a surge in the sale of policies in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in March 2023. However, the growth of rural and social sector policies continued at a normalised rate, lowering the share of policies sold in rural areas compared to the year-ago period.

“My overall number of policies grew handsomely. After the changes in the budget, more policies were sold in tier 2 and 3 cities, whereas my rural and social sectors' policies grew at a normal rate, so optically it looks like the percentage has fallen,” said Vibha Padalkar, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), HDFC Life Insurance.

More From This Section

Life insurance industry, insurers, health insurance, insurance sector

New biz premium of life insurers grows 14% to Rs 31,823 cr in July

Life insurance, insurance

Health insurance master circular: General insurers seek 2-month extension

insurance

Non-Life Insurers premiums up 9.3% in July: General Insurance Council

Car Insurance

Hybrid workers drive demand for pay as you drive insurance plans

Wayanad landslides

Wayanad floods: Irdai instructs insurers to disburse claims immediately


Analysts said there was a surge in demand for ULIP products, mainly in urban areas, due to the healthy performance of the equity market, further driving the overall sale of policies.

Also Read

Life Insurance Corporation

Interest rate derivatives to get boost as top insurer LIC enters market

LIC. life insurance corporation

LIC drives new biz premium growth of life insurance companies in July

Parliament, Budget Session

Oppn demands for caste census, tax on rich, GST removal on insurance in RS

Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Oppn slams govt for not withdrawing GST on health, life insurance premiums

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Opposition's walkout on GST issue a 'face-saver', says FM Sitharaman

Topics : Life Insurance Insurance policy Insurance Sector Private insurers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon