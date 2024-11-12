Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / MedPlus Health Q2: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 38.74 crore

MedPlus Health Q2: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 38.74 crore

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 38.74 crore ($4.6 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to Rs 14.56 crore a year ago

Q2 earnings, Q2

The company currently has more than 4,000 outlets in the country, just behind Apollo Pharmacy, which has more than 6,000 stores.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's MedPlus Health Services reported a sharp jump in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, propelled by strong demand for over-the-counter (OTC) medicines.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 38.74 crore ($4.6 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to Rs 14.56 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations rose 12% to Rs 1,576 crore, led by an about 11% jump in its retail business, which accounts for nearly all of its total revenue.

The company did not specify the sales break-up of over-the-counter and prescription medicines, both of which are part of the retail business.

Drugmakers Mankind Pharma's and Cipla's domestic revenues were boosted by strong demand for OTC medications, the companies said in their second-quarter earnings statements.

 

MedPlus Health said in September that it plans to increase its presence in tier-2 cities by opening 600 new stores over the next three years.

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro

L&T wins thermal power plant order from NTPC for over Rs 15,000 cr value

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Coromandel Engineering appoints G V Manimaran as CMD for five years

the final call: A Vistara aircraft prepares to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday, the airline's last day in service ahead of its merger into Air India

AI-Vistara merger now a reality; SIA to invest Rs 3,195 cr in merged entity

Metropolis Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare plans to expand reach to 1,000 towns in 18 months

Unicommerce

Unicommerce announces acquiring e-commerce technology platform Shipway

The company currently has more than 4,000 outlets in the country, just behind Apollo Pharmacy, which has more than 6,000 stores.

It also said it is focussing on increasing the scalability of products under its own private label in both pharmaceuticals and consumer wellness categories, which according to analysts contributes more to its margins.

MedPlus competes with Reliance Industries' Netmeds and Apollo Pharmacies, both of which are unlisted, among other retail pharmacies in the Indian OTC drug retail market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Medplus Health up 3% on stay against suspension order of Vikhroli store

Blackstone in race for majority pie in Omega Healthcare

Medplus Health Services stock surges 4% after ICICI Prudential buys stake

q1 results, company quarter 1

MedPlus Health Q1 results: Net profit surges 3.8 times to Rs 14.36 crore

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, June 21: Nestle India, Medplus, Bajaj Consumer Care

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Wockhardt, Brigade Ent, Medplus Health among six stocks to watch on May 29

Topics : Medplus Health Services Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon