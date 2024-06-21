Business Standard
Stocks to Watch, June 21: Nestle India, Medplus, Bajaj Consumer Care

Stocks to watch on June 21: Indian markets may begin with slight gains on Friday, influenced by a mixed performance in Asian markets.

As of 7:12 AM, Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.11 per cent higher following the release of May's inflation data, which showed a headline inflation rate of 2.8 per cent, up from April's 2.5 per cent. However, Japan's core inflation rate, excluding food prices, was lower than expected at 2.5 per cent.
In contrast, Korea's Kospi fell 0.85 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 saw a minor decline of 0.10 per cent.

In Europe, markets closed higher in the previous session after the Bank of England maintained its interest rates at a 16-year high of 5.25 per cent, as widely anticipated.

The UK’s FTSE rose 0.82 per cent, while Germany's DAX surged 1.03 per cent.

Back home, investors will eye on manufacturing and services data, which is expected to be announced at 10:30 AM.

Given these developments, here are some stocks to track on for June 21:

Nestle India: The board will convene on July 8 to declare an interim dividend for FY 2024-2025. The record date for eligibility is set as July 16.

Medplus: Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, a Medplus subsidiary, faced a one-day suspension of its drug licence for a store in Sarjapura, Karnataka, potentially impacting revenue by Rs 1.39 lakhs.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company has officially changed its name to ‘Equinox India Developments Limited’ effective from June 20.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The board has fixed July 2 as the record date for identifying equity shareholders eligible for the buyback.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Ajith Kumar K K has been appointed as Managing Director & CEO effective June 20 for a term of three years.

Tube Investments: TL Clean Mobility Private Limited, a subsidiary, allotted 3.1 crore Series A3 compulsorily convertible preference shares and 50 equity shares to Luxembourg Specialist Investment Fund FCP-RAIF.

Insurance companies: Insurance companies cannot advertise unit-linked or index-linked products as investment products, says IRDAI.

Persistent Systems: The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY 2023-2024.
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

