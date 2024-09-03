Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Medplus Health up 3% on stay against suspension order of Vikhroli store

Medplus Health up 3% on stay against suspension order of Vikhroli store

The surge in Medplus Health shares came after the company announced that it has received a stay order against the suspension order of a store in Vikhroli, Maharashtra.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Medplus Health in focus: Shares of Medplus Health rose as much as 2.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 707.50 per share.

The surge in Medplus Health shares came after the company announced that it has received a stay order against the suspension order of a store in Vikhroli, Maharashtra.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, Medplus Health said, “The company has received a stay order against the suspension order dated May 22, 2024 of a store situated at Patidar Complex - Vikhroli, Maharashtra, from the appropriate authority.”

Financial performance

MedPlus Health Services reported a considerable increase in first-quarter (Q1FY25) profit, driven by growth in the organised retail pharmaceutical sector. For the quarter ending June 30, the company's consolidated net profit surged nearly 3.8 times to Rs 14.36 crore ($1.7 million).

The company's revenue from operations also rose, increasing almost 16 per cent to Rs 1,489 crore. This growth was primarily fueled by a 15.3 per cent boost in its retail business, which constitutes nearly the entirety of MedPlus' revenue. 

More From This Section

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,250; FMCG, Pharma, Health, Consumer gain

Brigade Group

Brigade Enterprises up 5% after launching Rs 1,500 crore QIP

IPO market

Premier Energies IPO listing prediction: Will strong GMP fuel 100% returns?

Stock market

Brigade Enterprises launches QIP issue to raise funds up to Rs 1,500 cr

Crude, Crude oil

Crude Oil: Check trading strategy, target price and other key levels here


MedPlus is a pharmacy retail chain, providing a diverse range of services.  Established in Hyderabad in February 2006, the company now operates over 4,230 stores across 600 cities. 

MedPlus offers both physical pharmacies and an online pharmacy platform. Additionally, the chain provides path labs and optical services, and engages in the manufacturing and contract manufacturing of private label pharmaceutical, wellness, and FMCG products. 

It also handles the import and distribution of various products and runs diagnostic centres. MedPlus features the FlexiRewards program, which allows customers to select between cash discounts or complimentary products.

MedPlus competes with Reliance-owned Netmeds and Apollo Pharmacies, among other players in the Indian over-the-counter drugs market.

The market capitalisation of Medplus Health is Rs 8,297.17 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE500 category. 

The 52-week high of Medplus Health stock is Rs 854.20 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 597.95 per share.

At 11:14 AM, shares of Medplus Health were trading 0.91 per cent higher at Rs 694.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 82,496.80 levels.

Also Read

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a

Kaynes Tech rallies 8% on govt approval for semiconductor unit in Gujarat

stock market

Premier Energies shares double investors money with bumper debut on bourses

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL rises 5% after Cabinet approves Rs 26,000-cr order for 240 aero-engines

Matrimony.com

Matrimony.com surges 14% as board to mull share buyback on Sept 05

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Aadhar Housing up 6% as Kotak Institutional initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock market S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equity markets MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Medplus Health Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon