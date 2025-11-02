Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Mehli Mistry files a caveat with Maharashtra Charity Commissioner

Mehli Mistry files a caveat with Maharashtra Charity Commissioner

The caveat notice has also been sent to all Tata Trusts trustees, according to a source close to the development

After being voted out by a majority of trustees, Mehli Mistry has filed a caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, seeking a hearing before Tata Trusts takes steps to formalise his removal | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Mehli Mistry, who has been voted out by a majority of fellow trustees, has filed a caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, seeking the opportunity to be heard should Tata Trusts initiate proceedings to formally remove him from the Trusts.
 
The caveat notice has also been sent to all Tata Trusts trustees, according to a source close to the development. On October 28, three Tata trustees -- Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, industrialist Venu Srinivasan, and former bureaucrat Vijay Singh -- had voted against the reappointment of Mehli Mistry, effectively blocking his continuation as a trustee. Post this,  Tata Trusts will have to inform the Charity Commissioner.
 
 
An email sent to Tata Trusts on Sunday did not elicit any response.
 
Differences among the trustees reportedly surfaced after the Mistry camp voted against the reappointment of Vijay Singh in September as the Tata Trusts’ nominee on the Tata Sons board. In the same Tata Trusts meeting held in September, Noel Tata had opposed Mistry’s nomination to the board of Tata Sons as a Trust nominee.

Topics : Tata Trusts Tata Sons corporate governance

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

