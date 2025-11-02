Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Clixroute, China's TPV tie up to make AOC projectors, power units in India

Clixroute, China's TPV tie up to make AOC projectors, power units in India

Clixroute Industries Founder and Director Himanshu Gupta told PTI that the company will start production of AOC Projectors from January 2026 onwards and outdoor power supplies from February

Sony Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7

Clixroute plans to invest USD 10 million, about Rs 88 crore, in the production facility at its Noida plant, he said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electronics contract manufacturer Clixroute has partnered with Chinese electronics company TPV Audio and Visual Technology to manufacture AOC projectors and outdoor power supplies in India, a top company official said on Sunday.

Clixroute Industries Founder and Director Himanshu Gupta told PTI that the company will start production of AOC Projectors from January 2026 onwards and outdoor power supplies from February.

"We have partnered with Audio and Visual Technology to make AOC products. We will start the kit of AOC from November onwards and roll out the first batch of projectors from January. Outdoor power supplies production will start from February onwards, " Gupta said.

 

TPV Technology specialises in manufacturing display panels, monitors, and televisions it is parent firm of Taiwan based AOC International (trading as AOC, formerly Admiral Overseas Corporation).

Clixroute plans to invest USD 10 million, about Rs 88 crore, in the production facility at its Noida plant, he said.

Gupta said that the company will hire around 200 people for the project by March which will take company's total headcount to over 500.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aeroplane

Saudi Arabia's flyadeal to begin India flights in the first quarter of 2026

malls

Unity Group, Parsvnath to earn ₹120 cr yearly rent from new mall in Delhi

Akasa Air CEO, Vinay Dube

Akasa Air will consider flights to Kenya, Egypt, other countries: CEO

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage

HCCBL expects growth despite H1 disruptions; 4 Jubilant nominees join board

real estate

DLF sells 221 flats in 'The Dahlias' project at Gurugram for nearly ₹16k cr

Topics : Projectors electronics manufacturing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon