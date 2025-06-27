Mercedes-Benz India unfazed by China rare-earth magnets supply curbs

China restricting imports of rare-earth magnets (REM) will not affect Mercedes-Benz India’s production or launch plans this year, said a senior executive of the automaker on Friday.

The company is “comfortably placed” this year in sourcing REM, Santosh Iyer, managing director of Mercedes-Benz India, told ‘Business Standard’ at the sidelines of the launch of the company’s performance cars AMG – GT 63 and GT 63 Pro in Mumbai.

The company does not plan production cuts or delay timelines for launches as a result of the REM crisis, he said. Its German parent is handling sourcing.

Deliveries of GT 63 (priced