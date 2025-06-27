Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Mercedes-Benz India unfazed by China rare-earth magnets supply curbs

Mercedes-Benz India unfazed by China rare-earth magnets supply curbs

Company is 'comfortably placed' this year in sourcing critical supply, says automaker

China indicated earlier in June it was willing to establish a so-called green channel that will be eligible for export licence applications to expedite approval processes to the EU firms (Photo: Reuters)

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China restricting imports of rare-earth magnets (REM) will not affect Mercedes-Benz India’s production or launch plans this year, said a senior executive of the automaker on Friday.
 
The company is “comfortably placed” this year in sourcing REM, Santosh Iyer, managing director of Mercedes-Benz India, told ‘Business Standard’ at the sidelines of the launch of the company’s performance cars AMG – GT 63 and GT 63 Pro in Mumbai.
 
The company does not plan production cuts or delay timelines for launches as a result of the REM crisis, he said. Its German parent is handling sourcing.
 
Deliveries of GT 63 (priced
