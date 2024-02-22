Sensex (    %)
                        
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India launches Sustainability Garage

A CSR initiative of MBRDI, the Sustainability Garage will serve as a hub for multidisciplinary research, focusing on developing eco-friendly materials with diverse applications to benefit society

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters. Photo: Reuters

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has launched the 'Sustainability Garage', an initiative for promoting innovation in sustainable mobility in association with Prayoga Institute of Education Research

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has launched the 'Sustainability Garage', an initiative for promoting innovation in sustainable mobility in association with Prayoga Institute of Education Research.
A CSR initiative of MBRDI, the Sustainability Garage will serve as a hub for multidisciplinary research, focusing on developing eco-friendly materials with diverse applications to benefit society.
It aims to foster collaboration between academia and industry, driving research and innovation in sustainable materials and technologies.
Under this initiative, MBRDI has jointly developed specialised course material, and over 150 students from six universities in Karnataka -- Jain University, RV Institution, JSS Science and Technology University, Vijaya College, Nrupatunga Institution, and St. Joseph's University -- will participate in workshops and experiment with research equipment.
"Researchers at MBRDI are deeply engaged in ensuring sustainability as a core priority from analysing materials to design greener products or better battery chemistry to pivoting increasingly towards digital engineering processes that reduce emissions or waste," Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, said.
"It is necessary to nurture the spirit of innovation at a young age and enable an ecosystem for young researchers. Prayoga is developing and promoting pedagogies where creating solutions is a part of a student's learning journey," H S Nagaraja, Chief Mentor of Prayoga Institute of Education Research, said.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

