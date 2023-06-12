close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mirae Asset infuses fresh capital of Rs 1,240 cr in its Indian broking arm

Mirae Asset Capital Markets India, the broking arm of a Korean fund house, on Monday said it has received a fresh capital infusion of Rs 1,240 crore from its parent, bolstering its growth capital

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mirae Asset Financial Services

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mirae Asset Capital Markets India, the broking arm of a Korean fund house, on Monday said it has received a fresh capital infusion of Rs 1,240 crore from its parent, bolstering its growth capital.

With this latest capital injection, Mirae Asset India has received a total funding of Rs 3,190 crore, reflecting the parent's belief in the growth potential of this market, apart from reinforcing the Korean fund house's commitment to expanding its presence in the country.

Mirae Asset is poised to provide high-quality services and disrupt the market with its tech-driven approach at its retail stock broking arm m.Stock.

In a little over a year, m.Stock has generated Rs 1.4 lakh crore in turnover on its platform from 2.5 lakh paid accounts and 65 per cent active clients. Since the launch of its margin trading facility last July, the feature has reported a book size of over Rs 270 crore, largely due to the competitive rates, which range from 6.99 -9.49 per cent per annum.

According to Robinson Francis, the chief operating officer & additional director at Mirae Asset Capital Markets India, the latest capital infusion underscores the group's commitment to this market.

Mirae Asset Capital Markets India was established in October 2017 and m.Stock is its ibrokerage trading platform, which offers investment opportunities across different asset classes. It also offers a zero brokerage account at a one-time account opening fee, allowing investors to trade effortlessly and transparently.

Also Read

S Korean firm Mirae acquires industrial, warehousing asset in Maharashtra

Guest nations at G-7 worries over China's threats to Taiwan, Russia's war

S Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments buys logistics centre near Mumbai

Mirae Asset inks pact with FundsIndia to give loan against securities

S Korea, US to hold simulated drill to prevent North Korea's use of nukes

Rapido vs Delhi govt: SC stays permission for 2-wheeler taxi in Delhi

Indian Overseas Bank allows customers to use any name as account number

OYO to add 300 hill station hotels by Aug to cash in on vacation rush

Patanjali Foods aims Rs 5K cr profit at Ebitda, over Rs 50K cr in 5 yrs

Pepper Group to invest $150 mn over 4 yrs to establish fintech in India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mirae asset South Korea

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mirae Asset infuses fresh capital of Rs 1,240 cr in its Indian broking arm

Mirae Asset Financial Services
2 min read

Rapido vs Delhi govt: SC stays permission for 2-wheeler taxi in Delhi

Bike taxi startup Rapido plans to ramp up hiring of women captains
2 min read

Indian Overseas Bank allows customers to use any name as account number

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB
1 min read

Most Popular

Sequoia Capital plans to sell 10% stake in Go Fashion through block deal

Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Wilmington Trust moves insolvency plea against SpiceJet; hearing on Monday

spicejet
2 min read

Star Health founder Venkatasamy Jagannathan resigns from company's board

Venkatasamy Jagannathan
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon