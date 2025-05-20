Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One Mobikwik share price slips 6% on posting Q4 results; here's why

One Mobikwik share price slips 6% on posting Q4 results; here's why

Mobikwik shares slipped 6 per cent after its consolidated net loss for the quarter stood at ₹56.037 crore as compared to a loss of ₹0.67 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

One Mobikwik share price slipped 5.9 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹262 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came after the company posted its Q4 results
 
At 10:10 AM, One Mobikwik shares were down 1.22 per cent at ₹275.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.19 per cent at 81,905.25. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,137.93 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹698.3 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹226.85 per share.   Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
 

One Mobikwik Q4 results 

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Monday, after market hours. The consolidated net loss for the quarter stood at ₹56.04 crore as compared to a loss of ₹0.67 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's revenue from operations in Q4 stood at ₹267.8 crore as against ₹265 crore a year ago, up 1.1 per cent. 
 
The company's user base stood at 176.4 million with 4.4 million new users onboarded in this quarter. Payments gross merchandise value (GMV) grew over 2.3x Y-o-Y in Q4FY25, reaching ₹33,100  crore.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss was incurred at ₹45.8 crore, due to lower contribution margins, even as the fixed costs reduced Q-o-Q.  ALSO READ | RVNL pares gain, slips 7% from day's high despite Rs 179-cr order win
 
"Our Payments Business has shown remarkable strength, growing threefold year-over-year. Our focus for this year will be to leverage AI as a growth catalyst - to accelerate go-to-market, drive revenue growth, and expand margins through intelligent automation," said Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder & CFO, One MobiKwik Systems.

About One Mobikwik 

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. (MobiKwik) is a digital wallet service that offers a wide range of payments and financial products to both consumers and merchants. The company, founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku in 2009, today offers various payment products such as MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay (payment gateway), serving 176.4 Mn+ registered users and 4.6 Mn+ merchants. The company has expanded into the distribution of financial products ranging from credit (MobiKwik ZIP, ZIP EMI), savings & investment (Fixed Deposits, Mutual Funds, Digital Gold, Lens.AI), and insurance products on its platform.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

