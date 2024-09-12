Mossant Fermentary launches clean-label tonics in four variants at Rs 99

Business Standard
India's non-alcoholic drinks market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.72 per cent, reaching $21.49 billion by 2028

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Bengaluru-based beverage brand Mossant Fermentary has launched India's first clean-label tonics, available in four variants. This launch aligns with the growing consumer demand for plant-based, transparent beverages, driven by an increasing focus on health and wellness trends.

India's non-alcoholic drinks market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.72 per cent, reaching $21.49 billion by 2028, driven by increasing demand for healthier beverage options. Mossant Fermentary's tonics—Classic, Jalapeno, Rosemary, and Passionfruit—are crafted with natural, household ingredients. Using proprietary technology, such as advanced filtration and pasteurisation, the tonics are produced without additives, ensuring purity and freshness.
Classic Tonic, a low-sugar take on classic tonic water, combines limes and grapefruits. Jalapeno Tonic is crafted using the Classic as the base and enhanced with jalapenos and pickled brine. Rosemary Tonic is infused with the botanical notes of rosemary along with a herbaceous twist. Passionfruit Tonic combines the sweetness of ripe passionfruit from Wayanad with the brand’s signature tonic base.

“At Mossant, we believe in giving our consumers a better alternative to a soda without compromising on taste or flavour preferences. Crafting India’s first clean-label tonics has been thrilling, and we’re super excited about the Jalapeno Tonic – it’s our way of putting the ‘fun’ in ‘fun’ctional!” said Adithya Kidambi, chief executive officer, Mossant Fermentary.

Furthermore, the newly launched tonics will be priced at Rs 99 for 200 millilitres, with a shelf life of 6 months. Currently, the company's 15 kombucha drinks are available through various platforms, including Swiggy Instamart (in 28 cities), Blinkit, Big Basket, Nature’s Basket, Amazon, and select restaurants across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Mysuru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.


First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

