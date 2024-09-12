LIC increases stake in railway sector 'miniratna' PSU IRCTC to 9.3%

Life Insurance Corp (LIC) on Thursday said it has hiked its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to about 9.3 per cent.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said its holding in railway sector 'miniratna' PSU has increased 2.02 per cent in the period December 16, 2022, to September 11, 2024, via open market purchases.

"Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its shareholding in equity shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd from 5,82,22,948 to 7,43,79,924 i.e., 7.278 per cent to 9.298 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company (IRCTC)," LIC said.