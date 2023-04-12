Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date



The FMCG giant has fixed 21 April as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for interim dividend payment. Nestle India on Wednesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 27 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year 2023, the company said in a BSE filing.

paid-up share capital of the Company of 96,415,716 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- each



This interim dividend for the year 2023 will be paid on and from 8th May 2023 along with the final dividend for the year 2022, paid-up share capital of the Company of 96,415,716 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- each", the statement read.

"Interim Dividend for the year 2023 will be paid on and from 8th May 2023 along with the final dividend for the year 2022, subject to the approval by the members at the 64th Annual General Meeting to be held today.

whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owner in the records of the depository, if approved by the members at the 64th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 12th April 2023, to those members