Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

The FMCG giant has fixed 21 April as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for interim dividend payment

New Delhi
Nestle

Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Nestle India on Wednesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 27 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year 2023, the company said in a BSE filing.
The FMCG giant has fixed 21 April as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for interim dividend payment.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 27/-
(Rupees Twenty-Seven Only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2023 on the entire issued, subscribed and
paid-up share capital of the Company of 96,415,716 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- each", the statement read. 
This interim dividend for the year 2023 will be paid on and from 8th May 2023 along with the final dividend for the year 2022,

subject to the approval by the members at the 64th Annual General Meeting to be held today.
"Interim Dividend for the year 2023 will be paid on and from 8th May 2023 along with the final dividend for the year 2022,
if approved by the members at the 64th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 12th April 2023, to those members
whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owner in the records of the depository,
as on the Record Date fixed for the aforesaid purpose i.e. 21st April 2023, as intimated vide our letter PKR:GA:22:23 dated
27th March 2023", the statement further added," the statement read.

Last Updated:

Topics : Nestle India | FMCG | Markets | Dividend yield stocks | Interim Dividend

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

