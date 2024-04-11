Mundra Petrochemicals places chlor-alkali project order with Nuberg

Nuberg EPC announced on Thursday that Mundra Petrochemicals has commissioned the global EPC and turnkey project management company to set up a capacity of 2,200 tonnes per day chlor-alkali project in Gujarat.

Nuberg stated the project is designed to produce a range of essential chemicals, including 50 per cent Caustic Soda, Caustic Flakes, Anhydrous HCl, and Liquid Cl2, as well as other by-products crucial to Mundra Petrochemicals' Green Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Project.





Nuberg company executives said the project was awarded in March this year and will be completed over the course of the next 15 months.

“This Chlor-Alkali plant is more than just a project; it represents India’s industrial fortitude and is a key element in the production of feedstocks for MPL’s comprehensive suite of refineries and chemical plants, symbolizing Nuberg EPC’s steadfast commitment to driving India’s industrial advancement,” Nuberg’s press statement noted.

Adani Group had announced plans for an entry into the petrochemicals business as early as 2019. However, nothing significant has materialised so far. Further, the Hindenburg episode also raised concerns about whether the group will shelve plans for this business segment. The PVC business is a 100 per cent owned subsidiary under Adani Enterprises, according to company presentations.