CNH's India Technology Centre to be the largest by the end of CY24

For Case New Holland (CNH), one of the leading global players in agricultural and construction equipment, its India Technology Centre (ITC) is on the path to become the largest technology centre by the end of the calendar year 2024. The centre, which has a headcount of 700, will touch 1,000 by the end of CY24.

As part of this build-up, the company today announced the addition of a Multi-Vehicle Simulator (MVS) at the company’s India Technology Centre (ITC). While the company did not disclose the investment, this is the third such set-up by the firm globally.

Friedrich Eichler, Chief Technology Officer, who was at the inauguration of the MVS, said this will play a pivotal role in CNH’s global operations.

This will serve as a key platform for various functions, including ergonomics simulation, user experience testing of controls, customer clinics, design reviews for product development teams, product validation and employee training.

For CNH, the $24.5 billion firm, this is part of its strategy to build its capability and expand its production facilities in India. CNH set up its technology centre in India in 2021 and has 700 employees, which the company is ramping up quickly.

Eichler, while explaining the importance of ITC, said that the plan is to increase the contribution from India into the firm’s global product landscape. “India for us is a strategic region as it fits into the best cost country strategy. It has lower wages compared to the US and Europe but highly skilled engineers and a thriving ecosystem of universities and startups,” he added.

The firm has a total outlay of $4.4 billion in research and development and innovation. Of this, the firm has invested around $3 billion in 2023, and around $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion will be invested in 2024 globally.

CNH has two focus segments for its ITC. First, it will move some of the existing projects to the India centre that cater to the global markets. Second, is to build capabilities in new-age technologies at ITC to develop and build products for the region and for exports.

“We are currently working on developing region-specific innovations in India, such as drone technology for precise spraying and weed identification, and the development of specialised robots equipped with artificial intelligence that will enhance crop harvesting efficiency. These advancements are being developed by our engineers and could potentially be applied in Europe as well. We are also actively collaborating with startups and universities, fostering an environment of innovation,” he added.

Other than building its tech capability in India, the company is also focusing on increasing its market share in the country, which at present is in the low single digit.

The company has two manufacturing plants in Noida and Pune. According to Ashish Sharma, Vice President and Managing Director, ITC, CNH, the Noida plant is already a hub for developing compactors for the construction industry. These are exported globally.

CNH has announced to invest $35-45 million in India this year. This investment aims to double CNH’s market share in India. Currently, they are the global number two player in agriculture but not in India. The firm is investing in increasing production capacity and localising key components like engines. “These localised engines will help meet upcoming emission regulations,” added Eichler.