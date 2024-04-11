Tata Motors and Shell partner to expand EV charging network in India

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and Shell India Markets (SIMPL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing new public charging stations across India.

The collaboration will leverage Shell's existing network of fuel stations and data from Tata Passenger on how people charge their Tata electric vehicles (EVs). This will enable them to strategically place chargers where they are most needed. The agreement also includes exploring the development of user-friendly payment systems and loyalty programmes for Tata Passenger's customers.

This collaboration is expected to address the challenge of limited charging infrastructure, which is a major hurdle for the wider adoption of electric vehicles in India. Both companies believe that this partnership will play a significant role in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in India.