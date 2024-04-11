Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Motors and Shell partner to expand EV charging network in India

This collaboration is expected to address the challenge of limited charging infrastructure, which is a major hurdle for the wider adoption of electric vehicles in India

Tata Motors

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and Shell India Markets (SIMPL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing new public charging stations across India.

The collaboration will leverage Shell's existing network of fuel stations and data from Tata Passenger on how people charge their Tata electric vehicles (EVs). This will enable them to strategically place chargers where they are most needed. The agreement also includes exploring the development of user-friendly payment systems and loyalty programmes for Tata Passenger's customers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This collaboration is expected to address the challenge of limited charging infrastructure, which is a major hurdle for the wider adoption of electric vehicles in India. Both companies believe that this partnership will play a significant role in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in India.
Topics : Tata Motors Electric Vehicles Shell India Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon