Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

After Air India, IndiGo launches AI-powered chat assistant for customers

While Maharaja is powered by Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service, 6Eskai is powered by Microsoft's GPT-4 technology

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IndiGo on Monday said it has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chat assistant "6Eskai" to address customer queries in 10 different languages.

India's largest airline has followed the footsteps of Air India, which launched its AI-powered chat assistant "Maharaja" on November 10.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While Maharaja is powered by Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service, 6Eskai is powered by Microsoft's GPT-4 technology.

6Eskai is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including booking tickets, applying promotional discounts, booking addons, performing web check-ins, helping in seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs (frequently asked questions), and connecting customers with an agent, IndiGo noted. Moreover, the bot is not only capable of understanding written or typed language, but also verbal instructions using speech-to-text models.

"Early results from the soft launch indicate a remarkable 75 per cent reduction in customer service agent workload, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the bot," IndiGo's statement noted.

Furthermore, 6Eskai makes the booking process extremely simple, using natural language conversations to guide our customers seamlessly through the end-to-end booking journey, it mentioned.

Air India had on November 10 stated that Maharaja has successfully answered over half a million customer queries since its pilot launch in March 2023, and it today manages over 6,000 queries a day in four languages.

Air India’s Maharaja manages an extensive spectrum of customer queries across 1,300 areas related to flight status, baggage allowances, packing restrictions, check-in, frequent flyer awards, airport lounge access, flight changes, refunds, and more.

Also Read

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

Indigo Kolkata-Delhi flight grounded at IGI airport after tail strike

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts

Indian GCCs increasingly emerge as a hub for global leadership roles

Ganga Realty plans over Rs 1,000 cr investment on Gurugram housing project

Not involved in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel's construction: Adani Group

Blue Dart Express launches 40 new franchisees, company-owned retail outlets

Edtech major Byju's elevates Jiny Thattil to CTO as Anil Goel moves on

Topics : Artificial intelligence Air India IndiGo Airlines Air passenger

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon