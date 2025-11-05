Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Britannia appoints ex-Birla Opus chief Rakshit Hargave as new CEO

Britannia appoints ex-Birla Opus chief Rakshit Hargave as new CEO

The management change comes as consumer goods makers in India are navigating period of tax rate cuts and shifting demand trends, adding pressure to protect margins and sustain growth

Britannia Industries

Hargave will take the helm at Britannia from December 15, the 'Good Day' biscuit-maker said. Grasim Industries had announced his resignation from its paints unit, Birla Opus, earlier in the day.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Britannia Industries on Wednesday named former Birla Opus chief Rakshit Hargave as its new CEO, succeeding Rajneet Kohli, who stepped down in March. 
The management change comes as consumer goods makers in India are navigating period of tax rate cuts and shifting demand trends, adding pressure to protect margins and sustain growth. 
Britannia's shares had risen about 25 per cent under Kohli, who took the reins in late September 2022. 
Hargave will take the helm at Britannia from December 15, the 'Good Day' biscuit-maker said. Grasim Industries had announced his resignation from its paints unit, Birla Opus, earlier in the day. 
 
Under him, Birla Opus gave market leader Asian Paints one of its biggest challenges in decades, cornering a significant market share in about a year of its launch in February 2024. 
Hargave was at Grasim for a total of four years, and has previously also worked at other Indian consumer giants such as Hindustan Unilever and Domino's Pizza franchisee Jubilant Foodworks.
 

More From This Section

air india plane

Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv direct flights from January 2026

myTVS

Transguard Group partners with myTVS to boost UAE automotive, aviation

Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels

Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilisepremium

Grasim Industries

Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Shriram General Insurance

Shriram General Insurance eyes four-fold growth in GWP to ₹10k cr by 2030

Topics : Company News Britannia CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon