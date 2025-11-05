Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rakshit Hargave named CEO and executive director of Britannia Industries

Rakshit Hargave named CEO and executive director of Britannia Industries

Former Birla Opus CEO Rakshit Hargave to take charge of Britannia Industries from December 15, bringing decades of global consumer sector experience

Rakshit Hargave

Hargave has held leadership roles across major consumer goods companies including Beiersdorf, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Jubilant Foodworks. (Photo: Birla Opus)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biscuit major Britannia Industries has appointed Rakshit Hargave as chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director for a period of five years, subject to the approval of the company’s shareholders, the food major said in a stock exchange filing.
 
His appointment will be effective from December 15, the date of his joining, and is subject to member approval.
 
Prior to this position, Hargave served as CEO of Birla Opus, the paints business of the Aditya Birla Group.
 
“He is a veteran in the consumer industry with experience both in India and overseas,” Britannia said in its filing.
 
 
Hargave has held leadership roles across major consumer goods companies including Beiersdorf, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Jubilant Foodworks.

At German skincare major Beiersdorf, he led operations across the ASEAN and ANZ regions and also headed Africa operations. He was managing director of Nivea India.
 
He earlier worked at HUL as sales and marketing director and served in senior roles at Kimberly-Clark Lever and as chief operating officer at Lakme Lever. At Jubilant Foodworks, he was instrumental in launching Domino’s Pizza’s iconic 30-minute delivery model in India.
 
Hargave began his career with Tata Motors before moving to Nestlé India.
 
He holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, and a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Varanasi. He was also conferred with the Distinguished Young Alumni Award by IIT Varanasi.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

