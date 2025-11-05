Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv direct flights from January 2026

Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv direct flights from January 2026

This is expected to provide a stimulus for tourism and economic exchange between the two nations, the Israel Ministry of Tourism said in a statement

Air india flight

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

The Israel Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday said there will be an enhancement in connectivity with the resumption of Air India's direct flight service between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, which is set to relaunch on January 1, 2026.

The restored route will see five weekly flights operating from Sunday to Thursday, utilising the advanced Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The flight from Tel Aviv will depart at 11:40 am and arrive in Delhi at 8:50 pm, while the flight from Delhi will depart at 7:00 am and arrive in Tel Aviv at 9:55 am, facilitating easy onward connections.

 

Adding to this positive momentum, Arkia Airlines, an Israeli carrier, has also expressed a strong interest in reopening its direct route to India.

Arkia's recent high-level meeting with the Indian Ambassador further underscores the enormous potential and desire to strengthen air connectivity, allowing greater exploration of destinations like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa.

Arkia is currently evaluating the use of its long-range Airbus A321neo LR jets for these routes.

"The return of Air India's direct flights is a genuine game-changer and a huge win for us. This direct link is our biggest priority to fuel tourism from India, making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to experience the rich culture, history and vibrant landscapes of Israel. The added interest from Arkia only confirms the market's dynamism.

"We are ready to welcome Indian tourists with open arms and showcase why Israel is a must-visit destination," Galit Hoffman, Consul for Tourism Affairs, Israel Ministry of Tourism, India, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

