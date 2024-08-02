Myntra CEO Sinha gets additional responsibility to lead Flipkart Fashion

Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer of online fashion retailer Myntra, will be assigned to take additional responsibility for Flipkart Fashion alongside her current role. Arief Mohamad, the vice president and head of Flipkart Fashion, is leaving the e-commerce company after spending nine years at the firm, according to sources.
“The fashion landscape is continuously evolving and we are committed to enhancing the value proposition for our fashion-forward customers. Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, will take additional responsibility of leading Flipkart Fashion alongside her current role at Myntra,” said a Flipkart Group spokesperson.
A seasoned leader and group veteran, Sinha has been instrumental in driving the growth of numerous businesses within the Flipkart ecosystem. Under her leadership, the company said Myntra has solidified its position in the fashion industry while also paving its path for the next phase of growth. Flipkart Fashion and Myntra will continue to operate independently under Sinha’s leadership as she guides the broader strategic direction for fashion.
Myntra had announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha as CEO effective January 1, 2022. Sinha joined Myntra from group company Flipkart, where, as vice president, customer growth and marketing, she was leading the overall charter for marketing.
As a seasoned leader in the consumer internet space, Sinha has deep expertise in leading businesses, and driving tech-pivoted growth and innovation. During her tenure at Flipkart, she worked across multiple roles and categories, including beauty and personal care, books and general merchandise, home and furniture. She joined Flipkart in August 2013 after stints at Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd. Before joining Flipkart, she was the co-founder of MyBabyCart.com, an e-commerce site, where she was responsible for driving revenue and customer growth.