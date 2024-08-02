Myntra CEO Sinha gets additional responsibility to lead Flipkart Fashion

Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer of online fashion retailer Myntra, will be assigned to take additional responsibility for Flipkart Fashion alongside her current role. Arief Mohamad, the vice president and head of Flipkart Fashion, is leaving the e-commerce company after spending nine years at the firm, according to sources.

“The fashion landscape is continuously evolving and we are committed to enhancing the value proposition for our fashion-forward customers. Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, will take additional responsibility of leading Flipkart Fashion alongside her current role at Myntra,” said a Flipkart Group spokesperson.

A seasoned leader and group veteran, Sinha has been instrumental in driving the growth of numerous businesses within the Flipkart ecosystem. Under her leadership, the company said Myntra has solidified its position in the fashion industry while also paving its path for the next phase of growth. Flipkart Fashion and Myntra will continue to operate independently under Sinha’s leadership as she guides the broader strategic direction for fashion.