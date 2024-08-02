Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple achieves record revenue in India, Mac sales rise: CEO Tim Cook

Apple CFO Luca Maestri further highlighted the strong performance for Mac products in emerging markets, including India, during the call

apple iphone store

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple touched a record revenue target in India along with a dozen other countries during the quarter ending June 2024, said CEO Tim Cook during the company's earnings call on Friday.

“Today, Apple is reporting a new June quarter revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5 per cent from a year ago and better than we had expected. EPS grew double digits to $1.40 and achieved a record for the June quarter. We also set quarterly revenue records in more than two dozen countries and regions, including Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the UK, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand,” said Cook.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple CFO Luca Maestri further highlighted the strong performance for Mac products in emerging markets, including India, during the call.

“Mac generated $7 billion in revenue, up 2 per cent year-over-year, driven by the MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip. We saw particularly strong performance in our emerging markets, with June quarter records for Mac in Latin America, India, and South Asia,” said Maestri.

Apple's quarterly sales were still dominated by its flagship iPhones at $39.3 billion, which was down by 0.94 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Further, sales of Apple iPads and Mac PCs saw a turnaround and went upwards this quarter. On a yearly basis, Mac sales increased by 2.4 per cent to $7.01 billion, whereas iPad sales surged by 23.67 per cent to $7.16 billion.

The company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the company’s common stock to shareholders.

More From This Section

Sri Lanka Supreme Court sets Oct 14 for Adani wind power projects case

Tata Steel, Welspun jointly develop hydrogen-compliant grade steel pipes

Funds not deposited by IIHL for bankrupt firm Reliance Capital buy: CoC

Not now, but may consider it at a later stage: Tatas' JLR on EV policy

GST demand order for Eicher Motors reduced to Rs 27 crore on appeal


“During the quarter, our record business performance generated EPS growth of 11 per cent and nearly $29 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return over $32 billion to shareholders,” said Maestri.

“We are also very pleased that our installed base of active devices reached a new all-time high in all geographic segments, thanks to very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty,” he added.

Also Read

Musk's AI fashion show: World leaders, tech titans strut the runway. WATCH

Increasing adoption

Apple likely to 'pay' OpenAI for ChatGPT through distribution, not cash

Apple Intelligence: What is it and what it brings to iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple aims to overtake early leaders in AI race despite starting late

Topics : Tim Cook Apple iphone manufacturing in India Apple MacBook Air

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon