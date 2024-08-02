Six firms including Citigroup Global buy stake in Netweb Tech for Rs 458 cr

Six entities, including Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, ICICI Prudential MF and Societe Generale, on Friday acquired stakes in Netweb Technologies India for Rs 458 crore through open market transactions.

As per the data available on NSE, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Discovery Global Opportunity Mauritius, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Invesco MF, Societe Generale and Union MF bought a total of 20,54,795 shares or 3.64 per cent stake in Netweb Technologies India.

Shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 2,232.10 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 458.65 crore.

Meanwhile, four promoters -- Navin Lodha, Sanjay Lodha, Niraj Lodha and



Vivek Lodha -- offloaded the same amount of shares at the same price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).